Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Trailer Reveals Star-Lord's Christmas Gift is... Kevin Bacon!

The Guardians of the Galaxy will move to the small screen in a Disney+ holiday special.

The streaming service announced the special will drop Friday, November 25, in Disney+ territories.

Oh, and we also got an exciting first trailer that teases a cameo of epic proportions.

The special stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Sean Gunn.

The Guardians embark on a mission to help their lovestruck leader Star-Lord at Christmas.

Star-Lord's idol is Kevin Bacon, and that sends his nearest and dearest to Bacon's home to kidnap him and take him to Star-Lord as a gift for the holiday season.

It's quite the turn of events, and the best part of all is that it will welcome Bacon into the MCU.

Star-Lord has been struggling following the loss of Gamora, so it's nice to see his friends want to bring him some happiness.

Bacon previously spoke about being addressed in the MCU movie to Esquire.

“When I saw Guardians of the Galaxy, I went to see it having no idea that I was discussed. It was an afternoon in New York, I was on 67th Street and went by myself, as I often do. I was like, ‘Holy shit. They’re talking about me. Are you guys getting this?'”

The MCU's fourth phase will end with this holiday special, so there will likely be a lot of interest.

It will be followed by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set to launch in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Disney+ has previously set up holiday versions of other properties in its attempt to branch out of from ongoing series and full-length movies.

Check out the official trailer for the special below and hit the comments below with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.