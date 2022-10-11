La Brea Season 2 Episode 3 Review: The Great Escape

The love triangle was in full force as Eve was torn between the two loves of her life.

Gavin reunited with Eve on La Brea Season 2 Episode 3, shocking her and making Levi jealous since he and Eve had just restarted their relationship.

This episode highlighted the flawed and complicated relationships between the trio. It also explored taking responsibility and protecting your own. While Lucas was still an impulsive hothead, he has evolved and now cares about others too.

This was the first episode that both story arcs were down in 10,000 BC, which flowed better without interrupting to go topside to 1988.

Let's discuss the reunion we've all been waiting for. Eve had so many regrets about Gavin and missed him so much.

Poor Eve. Gavin sounded so determined and romantic, and she had to be confused. These two men are best friends and are both in love with her. She didn't want to hurt either one, and they both sounded so sure of themselves.

Levi and Gavi have a complicated friendship. This has been seen on many other TV shows when two close friends compete for the same woman.

It's complicated since they've both been kidnapped by the Exiles, and they needed to put those differences aside to form an escape plan.

No matter how Levi and Eve felt about Silas, they needed to listen to Gavin. Every one of Levi's rescue plans failed, and someone always got hurt. Levi acted first and reacted later.

Poor Virgil had to fake a heart attack again, and then Levi and the others ran out while Gavin held the gate open.

Even with their issues, Levi refused to leave without Gavin.

They still acted like family, so Gavin took the blame when the Exiles caught them so his friends would live.

If they had followed Gavin's plan to sneak through the back tunnels, Eve wouldn't have feared for Gavin's life.

In a scene that mirrored La Brea Season 2 Episode 2, Eve tended to Gavin's wounds this time instead of Levi's. While I initially preferred Eve and Levi since he cared for Eve when she was lonely, I've changed sides.

There is sweetness and angst about Eve and Gavin. There was so much emotion as she kissed all his wounded hands and remembered bandaging him as a child. Their relationship gives new meaning to knowing each other their entire lives.

While I appreciated that Gavin took responsibility for his alcoholism, it wasn't his fault that Eve and Levi cheated. He shouldn't absolve them from their guilt.

Levi seemed pretty sure he had lost Eve to Gavin, especially when Gavin gave Eve what she needed most --a reunion with her daughter. Watching Eve and Izzy reunite brought tears to my eyes and only cemented my desire to see the Harris family happy.

The Fort people were in a difficult position. They befriended Ty and his friends and taught them survival skills because Paara vouched for them.

Naturally, Paara took it personally when Ty and the others didn't return Silas to them as their end of the bargain.

Ty: Tell them that you'll give me a little more time.

Paara: I've already given you more time. I thought I could trust you.

Another angry war began when Paara ordered her followers to take the food from the clearing since most didn't know how to fish or hunt.

None of the people in the clearing wanted to starve again like they almost did in La Brea Season 1.

Lucas's decisions in this episode greatly mirrored those in La Brea Season 1 Episode 7. He's still impulsive and wants justice, so he thought stealing back their food was an ideal option.

In his frustration, Lucas didn't see he was declaring war.

Scott: I hate the idea of war, but I hate the idea of us starving even more. I'm with Lucas.

Lucas, Scott, and Veronica were an unlikely trio to team up to steal the food, but I like their friendship.

They are misfits that support each other in times of need. Veronica felt indebted to Lucas since he saved her life.

No one was prepared for what awaited Lucas and Veronica at the huts --seeing the man who murdered his mom. We saw so much of the old and angry Lucas that I appreciated that Veronica was there with him.

Veronica: What are you going to do?

Lucas: I'm going to kill him.

While unsure, we can speculate that Veronica murdered the man who kidnapped her and Lily. It hasn't brought her any peace, only guilt. She still hasn't forgiven herself, so she did understand Lucas.

While he came close, Lucas couldn't kill another man and leave another child fatherless. He remembered the pain of growing up without his dad.

Lucas has grown so much. Marybeth would be proud that he was grieving her and that he didn't avenge her killer but chose to let go.

I'm anxious to learn how Rebecca is connected to Silas and Gavin. Since she had Scott steal the key from Silas's hut, the stories have got to be interrelated.

Scott seemed as annoyed at Rebecca as Gavin was at Silas in La Brea Season 2 Episode 2 for keeping clues that could bring Josh and Riley back to them.

This group likes to work together as a family, not lie to each other.

Will Silas meet Rebecca at the glass tower so he learns the mystery of it simultaneously?

Over to you, La Brea Fanatics. Who will Eve choose in this love triangle?

Will Lucas's food heist come back to haunt him? Did you miss Josh and Riley in this episode? Chime in below in the comments.

