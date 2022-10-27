Lana Parrilla Joins The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Cast

Lana Parrilla is turning to Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer.

Deadline is reporting that the Once Upon a Time veteran has joined the cast of the second season of the hit drama series.

She will play Lisa Trammell, “a beloved chef and community advocate struggling to keep her restaurant afloat as a predatory real estate developer threatens the neighborhood around her," according to the description.

The Lincoln Lawyer follows Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.

Based on the bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the first season is based on the second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict.

The second season will be based on the fourth book in the series, The Fifth Witness.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Goliath, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series) stars in the role of Mickey.

The cast was rounded out by Neve Campbell (Party of Five), Becki Newton (Ugly Betty), Jazz Raycole (Jericho), and Angus Sampson (Fargo, Shut Eye).

The Lincoln Lawyer started its life at CBS, with the network canceling it ahead of broadcast.

It was a huge success for Netflix, staying in the top ten for its 28 days on the air, amassing over 250 million hours viewed during that time.

It's always difficult to keep a show going that's been revived, but The Lincoln Lawyer broke through in a big way for Netflix, and it will probably stick around for the years to come.

Parrilla is, of course, best known for her work on Once Upon a Time, where she was a series regular on all eight seasons.

More recently, the star appeared in the thrilling second season of the Paramount+ drama series Why Women Kill.

