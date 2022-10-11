Outlander Season 7: New and Returning Cast Confirmed by Starz

Ahead of Season 7, Starz has revealed who will be a part of the cast.

The premium cabler announced the return of several fan-favorite cast members today, in addition to five new cast members joining the popular time-traveling series for its upcoming seventh season, which is filming now in Scotland.

Loyal fans will recognize Graham McTavish (House of the Dragon, The Hobbit) reprising his role as Dougal MacKenzie, Jamie’s uncle whom he killed just before the battle of Culloden.

Nell Hudson (Victoria) returns as Laoghaire Fraser, Jamie’s ex-wife and Marsali’s mother, in addition to Steven Cree (A Discovery of Witches, Outlaw King) as Old Ian Murray, Young Ian’s father and Jamie’s brother-in-law.

Andrew Whipp (Shetland) is back as Brian Fraser, Jamie’s father.

Layla Burns (She Will) as Joan MacKimmie, Marsali’s sister and Jamie’s stepdaughter, and Lotte Verbeek (The Fault in Our Stars) as Geillis Duncan, Claire’s former friend-turned-enemy and a fellow time traveler from the 1960s.

New stars for Outlander Season 7 include:

Gloria Obianyo (Dune) as Mercy Woodcock, a free Black woman navigating the hardships of life in Colonial America.

Rod Hallett (The Last Kingdom) as Benedict Arnold, the notorious Revolutionary soldier turned traitor.

Chris Fulton (Bridgerton) as Rob Cameron, a new acquaintance of Roger and Brianna.

Diarmaid Murtagh (Vikings) as Buck MacKenzie, the illegitimate son of Dougal MacKenzie and Geillis Duncan, and Roger’s ancestor, a role previously played by Graham McTavish in season five.

Kristin Atherton (Shakespeare & Hathaway) as Jenny Murray, Jamie’s sister and Young Ian’s mother, a role originated by Laura Donnelly in seasons one through three.

They join previous announced new additions Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

Returning fan-favorites include Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, David Berry as Lord John Grey, John Bell as Young Ian, Caitlin O’Ryan as Lizzie Beardsley and Paul Gorman in both roles as the Beardsley twins, Josiah and Keziah.

"One of the many joys of our epic story is the element of time travel which allows us to revisit some of our favorite characters in different times and places, and we’re thrilled to welcome back so many familiar faces for season seven,” says Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner, writer and executive producer.

“In addition to our returning cast, we’re also excited to welcome several new actors to the ‘Outlander’ family and cannot wait to introduce them to fans in our extended season.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.