Pitch Perfect: Peacock Unveils Teaser for Bumper in Berlin Spinoff

Peacock unveiled the first teaser for Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin on the 10th anniversary of the original movie.

The teaser shows Adam Devine back in action as Bumper as he premieres his epic mashup of “Take On Me X 99 Luftballoons.”

The series, premiering November 23, picks up several years after we last saw Bumper in Pitch Perfect.

Bumper moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

It's a compelling hook, and after viewing the first footage of Bumper in action, the series might manage to nail the cosmic wit that made the movies a success.

Peacock teases that Bumper's song's success finds him setting his sights on Germany.

"He sets his sights on the national German Unity Day concert, and vows to work as hard as he can to transition from acapella amateur into bona fide superstar."

"In Germany, he feels like a fish out of mustard, but he knows he can do anything he sets his mind to."

The rest of the cast is as follows:

FLULA BORG (Pitch Perfect 2, The Suicide Squad, Curb Your Enthusiasm) will play Pieter Krämer who has transitioned from German a cappella star to discredited German music manager.

He signs Bumper as his only client, and brings him to Berlin to pursue his dreams.

SARAH HYLAND (Modern Family, The Wedding Year) will play Heidi, Pieter and Bumper's cheery and slightly odd American assistant.

While working on Bumper's team by day, she secretly harbors dreams of being a singer-songwriter herself, and moonlights by performing original songs in a Berlin cabaret.

LERA ABOVA (Anna) will play Thea Krämer, Piëter’s sister and a prominent Berlin DJ and music producer.

She performs in clubs all over the city as DJ Das Boot. She is as cool as Berlin in December (4.1°C).

JAMEELA JAMIL (The Good Place, She Hulk) will play a bombastic and flashy up-and-coming German pop star.

Gisela is Pieter’s ex-girlfriend and Bumper's main rival at the German Unity Day concert. She will stop at nothing to beat him to stardom.

Check out the teaser below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.