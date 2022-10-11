Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 6 Review: Soothing Electric Vibration

There was plenty of partying happening on Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 6, but the only celebration worth attending included Sandy and Prosper.

Listening to Parthena, Violet and Sandy talk about living life and enjoying freedom and love in their later years was the entertainment we didn't know we needed.

Parthena admitting she'd been naked in public was a story that should have been shared. And Sandy and Violet had no shame in admitting to active and enjoyable sex lives.

And Violet was quick to assure Billie that finding love later in life could have far better results thanks to experience.

I would never have appreciated a man like Hollywood when I was young and dumb. Violet

Even though Hollywood didn't look thrilled that the ladies crashed Prosper's bachelor party, they certainly added some fun to the night. The boys needed some dancing to liven things up, and Sandy and Violet were getting their groove on before they even made it through the door.

But the party appeared to widen the gap between Nova and Dominic.

His trip to Sudan was only extended by a week, but Nova seems done with this long-distance love affair. I'm not sure if Dominic's absence is making Nova's heart grow fonder or just more frustrated.

Nova likes Dominic, but I'd be surprised if she loves him enough to continue this romance for very long if he doesn't wander home soon.

Elsewhere, Nova's music history presentation at school was creative and enlightening. Unfortunately, with certain sections of society, any history told from a black perspective is labeled as Critical Race Theory and immediately banned.

And Nova's choice to use "enslaved people" instead of "slaves" was illuminating. I had never thought about it in those terms before, but she was right. Calling someone a slave dehumanizes them into something abstract. Calling them enslaved people reminds us that these were real human beings being held captive.

I prefer to call our ancestors enslaved people instead of slaves. The word slaves continues to strip them of their humanity. They were people, not property. Not animals.

In Los Angeles, Micah was having way too much fun partying poolside. Micah downed drinks with Zane and Kai, knowing that his fame and success had been bought by rehashing the worst days of his parent's lives.

I've never thought so little of Micah.

Keke had warned Micah that Zane was slippery, and she was spot on. He knows just what to say to ease Micah's guilt and dangle the carrot of more money and fame in front of him.

And if Micah thinks that either Zane or Kai is interested in art, he's deluding himself. At least Zane talks a good game, as in this Queen Sugar quote...

Art is meant to start a conversation. You can't please everybody, and if you do, you're probably not saying much.

Kai straight out asked if Micah had anything from when Charley "paid off that side piece." At least Micah had the decency to flinch at Kai's blatant desire for an NFT that was crude and salacious. Unfortunately, he didn't have the backbone to get up and walk out.

In fact, Micah got off on the attention and went all in on playing the big shot by offering to buy the entire party a round of drinks on him.

Honestly, I had hoped Davis would show up and drag his son's ass out of there, but that would have caused a media frenzy.

Instead, Lorna arrived looking fierce. I guess we know where Charley gets it.

Lorna: Now, why aren't you returning your parents' calls?

Micah: I didn't want to bother them.

Micah made excuses to his grandmother as though he were 14 years old. It was pathetic. If he was going to sell out his parents for a payday, the least he could do was own it.

But Micah tried to justify himself by saying he was "reclaiming our pain" instead of dredging it up for a quick six figures and then hiding like a coward from the people he hurt.

It's sad that what Micah thinks he's going through is a rough patch. He's confused about his career path and his future. He's feeling sorry for himself and entitled.

But if you want to know what rough is, he should talk to Dante and Joaquin, who have lost their parents (we hope temporarily) and, if not for Hollywood and Vi, would likely be separated and thrown into foster care.

In comparison, Micah looks like a whiny brat.

But Lorna loves her grandson very much, even though he hasn't visited her in almost three years despite having the means to do so.

Lorna did her best to get through to Micah.

What bugs me is that Micah's conversation with Charley and Davis should be something that we see and hear, but given the circumstance, we probably won't.

Finally, we get to Darla.

Is it just me, or is Chase an idiot? Couldn't sending Darla unsolicited nondisclosure forms get out to the press and likely confirm whatever story she could tell rather than stop her from telling it?

Darla's meltdown almost had her relapsing, and I was so proud of her for getting herself to a meeting instead. She needs to be going regularly.

But Darla needs someone in which she can confide. Someone who won't judge but can offer some sound advice.

We've worked really hard to get to where we're at, and where we're at is shaky at best. It's already been so hard. I can't risk one more thing.

She's right. Ralph Angel isn't that person. He'll love her, but his temper will get the better of him, and his lack of judgment could lead to disaster.

It was disheartening to hear that Darla felt her marriage was "shaky at best," but she's not wrong. Ralph Angel kept things from her, lied to her, almost ended up back in prison, and lost the farm.

And just a few weeks ago, Ralph Angel was complaining to his ex that Darla didn't understand the importance of continuing his family's legacy, despite her working to do just that.

So, it's no wonder she feels her relationship isn't quite on solid ground.

I wish Charley were there to help because I have little doubt she'd know how to make Chase go back under the rock he crawled out from.

Since that's not an option, Violet seems to be the next best choice. I hope Darla confides in her soon because it's clear she's barely holding on to her sobriety.

So what do you think, Queen Sugar fans?

Can Micah redeem himself, or will he continue down this dark road for fame and fortune?

Should Darla confide in Violet or Ralph Angel?

And now that Nova has finally mentioned Calvin, do you think he'll be wandering back into her life sometime soon?

And now that Nova has finally mentioned Calvin, do you think he'll be wandering back into her life sometime soon?

