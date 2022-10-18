Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 7 Review: Our Senses, Restored

The storm brought ghosts from the past to Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 7, and although Nova faced hers, Darla doesn't yet know what is headed her way.

It was no surprise that Ralph Angel made sure the farmhosue was secured. It doesn't matter to him that the Landrys are the official owners. It will always be his family's farm, and he'll do everything he can to protect it.

But he had to practically force Micah to come with him to help.

In Micah's defense, it wasn't so much that he didn't want to do the work. It was more that he didn't want to hear a lecture.

Ralph Angel wasn't about to judge Micah; he just didn't want him to close himself off from any more members of the family. What was eye-roll worthy was that Micah kept insisting he's got everything under control when everything's falling apart.

Ralph Angel was insisting the same thing not all that long ago when his poor decisions had his life spiraling out of control?

So despite their worlds being quite different, their reactions were very much the same.

That Micah still hasn't spoken to his parents is pitiful. He's hiding from them like a small child who knows he's done wrong. The least he can do is own his mistake and ask for forgiveness. Until that happens, Micah is more of a scared little boy than a grown man.

Micah: My Mom is just never going to forgive me.

And Micah may have gotten taken all the way around. Zane ran up Micah's credit card, and now he won't give him access to the money he's owed from Ivory. Keke said Zane was slippery. Micah should have listened.

But Micah's concerns for himself were quickly shoved aside when he had to stop Ralph Angel from killing Chase.

Did Chase know he was speaking to Darla's husband? He'd done enough research to know her former address. With Chase's resources, I find it difficult to believe he wouldn't have seen a picture of Ralph Angel.

And what was Chase's plan? Did he come all the way to St. Josephine hoping to intimidate Darla and bully her into submission?

I was so proud of Darla when she told Chase off over the phone and hung up on him, but I doubt she expected to have to see him in person.

The sad part is that Darla was willing to keep her mouth shut and let him live his life. Now, I hope she does everything in her power to take him down.

Ralph. Angel was furious, both at Chase and at Darla, for not telling him Chase had contacted her. But even Micah could see why Darla had remained silent. Ralph Angel would have killed Chase and gone back to prison, leaving Darla to raise their two children alone.

Whether Ralph Angel likes it or not, Darla was protecting him from himself. I just wish someone was there to step up and protect Darla or at least have her back as she fights to protect herself and her family.

Nova's surprise at seeing Calvin appear on her doorstep in the middle of a storm may have been an even bigger shock than seeing Chase at the farm.

Since Nova hadn't reached out to him since the day he turned himself in to the police, Calvin decided it was time to face her and see if there was any possibility of reconciliation.



Nova: Yes, I miss you. Yes, I think of you now and then, of what we had. But I had to face the facts; that we loved each other for a time, that we tried to turn our love into an actual life together more than once. More than twice. But that we just aren’t meant to be that for each other, and that’s okay. I’ve made peace with it.

Will Nova and Calvin ever truly get over one another? No. They've left an indelible mark on one another's lives and hearts. They loved fiercely, but they come from two different worlds, worlds where no matter how hard they seem to try, the other simply doesn't fit.

I've been waiting for this reunion for a long time, and although I understand why Nova and Calvin won't be a couple moving forward, I'm still left unsatisfied.

Calvin: If I would have told you on our first day what happened that night when I was a rookie and that it's something that I have regretted every day since, would we have still had our time together?

Nova: No.

That Nova never tried to reach out to Calvin since that fateful day feels wrong. And the fact that we never saw any of Calvin's struggles after the moment when he was arrested feels like a copout.

With the series coming to a conclusion, I suppose we'll have to be happy to have this storyline wrapped up and not left hanging.

But does this mean Nova will be moving on with Dominic? That doesn't quite feel right, either. Nova claimed to love Dominic, but I don't feel it.

Dominic feels like the safe choice, and where there's nothing wrong with that, Nova has never been satisfied with playing it safe.

Not to mention I felt far more chemistry between Nova and Mo than between Nova and Dominic.

Elsewhere, Sandy asked Billie to be her maid of honor, while Billie admitted she's attracted to Benny. Although I agree with Billie that she needs to take some time for herself, it's nice to know there might be some romance in her future.

Finally, we had Violet and Hollywood deciding that being foster parents to Dante and Joaquin must be fate. I don't think they're wrong. The boys need them, and Hollywood and Violet are at their best when they have someone who needs them.

And Violet's advice to Dante about worrying himself sick was spot on in this Queen Sugar quote:

So what do you think, Queen Sugar fans?

Is this the end of the road for Calvin and Nova? And if so, is Nova's future with Domnic?

How much trouble will Chase cause Darla and Ralph Angel?

And will Micah ever see a dime of his NFT money?

