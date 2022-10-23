SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 6 Review: Watch Your Six

One thing that's been clear about Bravo Team since the beginning is that it will move mountains to help a colleague in need.

At the top of SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 6, I was not too fond of Clay's chances of seeing the light and realizing he needs to work through his trauma.

Far too often, we as humans bottle things up, and they all come to the surface in one fell swoop.

Clay's life was forever changed on SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 1, and unless he confronted that trauma, he wouldn't be able to proceed with life.

If you watch SEAL Team online, you know he's been self-sabotaging and struggling to accept help from anyone.

It was apparent Clay was taking up residence in Sonny's apartment, but it's hard to imagine what could have gone wrong if Sonny didn't get clarity in time about who it was.

The bond between Sonny and Clay has strengthened of late, but I love that Sonny calls out his friend when he's wrong instead of walking on eggshells around him.

The trip to the middle of nowhere would make Clay the world of good or keep his mindset in a negative place.

Bravo team showing up for an impromptu trip was predictable, and for the most part, it was reminiscent of the old times for Clay.

The treasure expedition clearly highlighted that, even if Clay returned to the Bravo team, his role would be drastically different.

There was immediate adversity from Clay when anyone offered to help him, and it's just a shame that it all came to the surface while everyone was in the bar.

Jason was right on the money when he conceded that behavior is what you'd expect from Sonny. It's also behavior that Clay has called Sonny out for in the past.

Knowing their roles in the military, those men -- and anyone else in the bar, for that matter -- could have reported the team and got them all into deep trouble.

Clay rushing off in the middle of the night was a big cause for concern, but it allowed us a front-row seat into his psyche.

It's hard to believe how cocky Clay was when he joined the team, and it's been widely hinted that he wanted to beat every achievement of his father's.

The big surprise here is that his father hasn't been present on SEAL Team Season 6.

Clay not shooting the deer and telling Jason he's no longer a shooter was the sign we needed that he's accepted where his life is at.

I hope Stella forgives when they meet up again because you could tell she was terrified about his reaction at the end of SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 5.

It's hard not to get the feeling that Bravo Team will change forever in the near future.

Ray is ready to retire, and honestly, he should get out while he still can.

His life has changed dramatically, and his view on the military is not the same as when we first met him.

There have been considerable changes because he wants to help veterans in need, and how can he do that when he's halfway around the world?

His wife is also ready to embark on this chapter with him, even if they can't agree on certain aspects of the center.

The beauty of SEAL Team is that it can show us characters no longer part of Bravo Team, which is needed to balance out the dangerous missions.

Jason's argument with Davis came out of the left field, but he obviously felt slighted by Omar.

Omar could have opened his mouth about every single detail of that terrible mission, but it seems like he wants to try to prove to Jason that there's more to him than that.

Jason thinks negatively of Omar, so he feels that he will run back and say everything to move up the ranks quicker.

Ray seems over Jason's paranoia because it's starting to cause more significant problems within the team. There needs to be trust when people are putting their lives on the line for each other.

How can you expect people to have your back if you don't have that trust?

Any new person joining the team was always going to feel Jason's wrath because Jason is hiding many secrets that would get him put on desk duty for the foreseeable future.

The series is on quite the tipping point as we head into the final few episodes of the season.

Ever since moving to Paramount+, SEAL Team has been embracing change, and we should probably expect some significant changes to get the wheels in motion for the upcoming movie.

What are your thoughts on the trip to the cabin?

Do you think Clay truly is ready to confront the fact that his life has changed?

What do you think of Jason vs. Davis?

Do you think they were both right?

What's your take on Ray telling Jason he's retiring?

Hit the comments.

SEAL Team continues Sundays on Paramount+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.