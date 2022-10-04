Sons of Anarchy: Charlie Hunnam Wants to Return as Jax Teller

Sons of Anarchy seemingly closed the book on Jax Teller with its 2014 series finale, but Charlie Hunnam is not ruling out a return to that world in some capacity.

The franchise created by Kurt Sutter remains alive and kicking, thanks to Mayans M.C., which recently secured a pickup for Season 5.

If you watch Sons of Anarchy online, you know Jax Teller died in the series finale, but the actor is working on ways to bring the character back.

"Since you asked, I have an idea that I’m exploring in its infancy where that could be a possibility," he told Access Hollywood while promoting his new Apple TV+ series Shantaram.

"It would be something that I would be incredibly excited about, so we’re sort of, like I said, in the infancy of exploring the viability of the idea," he said.

"But next time I talk to you, hopefully I’ll have more information on that."

Sons of Anarchy was a huge hit for FX, but fans were left split down the middle about how the series ended.

It was a brutal series that ended with many of its most beloved characters dead.

It's hard not to be a little skeptical of any sort of return, especially if it tries to retcon what was a very conclusive finale.

It's possible that Hunnam could appear in flashbacks on an episode of Mayans M.C.

That's probably the most likely scenario here because it might be a little too Prison Break to bring the character back from the dead.

It's always hard to bring a character back from the dead, almost a decade after people have mourned them to the point they think they will never return.

For now, Hunnam will appear on Shantaram, which premieres its 12-episode first season on Friday, October 14.

The series follows a fugitive Lin Ford (Hunnam) looking to get lost in the vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay.

Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he's running from in this new place.

After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

In addition to Hunnam, the series also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, and Alexander Siddig.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.