Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 10 Review: The Stars At Night

It's no exaggeration to describe Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 10 as the BEST season finale Mike McMahan and his team has delivered, despite how impressive Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 1 Episode 10 and Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 10 were.

The difference lies in the fact that "The Stars At Night" doesn't resort to killing off a core character like "No Small Parts" did (no matter that Shaxs returned, alive and mostly-well, on Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 3) nor does it hang its tension on a cliffhanger like "Second Second Contact."

Instead, we get an enormously satisfying conclusion to Mariner's quest for belonging and direction, as well as an epic villain reveal and comeuppance that the show has been building to since Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 1 Episode 6.

Let's start with our villain, Admiral Les Buenamigo, a high-profile character introduced on Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 1.

His surname literally translates to "good friend," which is only undercut in hindsight by his first name, "Les." A less good friend Freeman could not dream of finding.

Not only does he propose replacing people with automated drone starships, but he also abuses his power to deliberately set the Cerritos up to fail. When things still don't go his way, he makes the cavalier decision to murder her and her entire crew.

Freeman: You are not one of those bad-faith admirals that’s up to no good. You’re better than this, Les.

Buenamigo: I’m really not.

Similar to the betrayal Mariner experienced on Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 9, Freeman is stunned to discover how duplicitous Buenamigo has been.

Buenamigo: Starfleet is so competitive. Once you’re an admiral, you hit a wall! I’ve been trying for years to make a name for myself. I’m not letting you take it from me. Not after everything I did to get us here!

Freeman: Everything you did? Wait, that means…

Buenamigo: Yes, yes, I set you up.

It hasn't been a good couple of outings for Freeman.

And, faced with the very real possibility of Starfleet decommissioning all California-class starships, she offers to compete with Buenamigo's Aledo in a second contact mission race, a hail mary solution even Mariner would applaud.

It's the John Henry versus steam-powered machine of the 24th Century, a heroically desperate feat of futility. (Yeah, yeah, I know John Henry won, but he DIED, so did he really?)

While Freeman and the Cerritos are frantically trying to prove the worth of people over drones, Mariner realizes the value of purpose over hedonism.

As in most things, Mariner excels at life as an Independent Space Archeologist, but her heart and mind still belong to Starfleet.

Mariner: I think, deep down, I was looking for a reason to go back to Starfleet.

Petra: Are you joking? You just escaped all that.

Mariner: I know. But I think I want to be a part of something that stands for the greater good.

Petra: Oh, and archeology doesn’t? That’s a bit f*cking rude.

Mariner: No. I mean, it’s fun, but how many old, brown pots do we really need?

Petra: All right, well, that’s just even ruder.

She and Petra make a dynamic team, and I reiterate my support of a spin-off series centered on Aberdeen and her "Indy" adventures.

Petra's devotion to treasure hunting is fun, but Mariner, like her mother, is called to serve a higher ideal.

I know. Starfleet’s just an idea, but the people matter.

Mariner's Rumspringa was long overdue. Within the structure of Starfleet, she could never be certain of her commitment to the Federation and its mission and spent her time pushing the limits and exhausting the disciplinary protocols.

Once she has some space to breathe and try out life without imposed regulations, she understands where she feels truly herself.

Even her request that Ransom continues as her mentor indicates her growth as a person and an officer.

Freeman: I’m sorry. I don’t know why I didn’t trust you.

Mariner: Mmmm… maybe because I spent years making sure you didn’t? I think I needed this. I’m ready to get back on the right path.

Freeman: So you want to be a captain someday?

Mariner: Oo, I don’t know about that. I for sure want to be in Starfleet. One step at a time?

I can't imagine that Mariner will be a totally by-the-books sort of ensign come Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4. Still, I suspect we've seen the last of the belligerence and rage that gave us Vindicta on Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 1 Episode 9.

Alongside her new leaf turning, we also have the most exciting development (FOR ME), the return of T'Lyn, the Vulcan misfit from Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 9.

Folks, I actually stood up and cheered when she arrived. With Tendi as her training mentor and Mariner as a role model, I'm anticipating some excellent adventures ahead for our Lower Decks team.

Where Mariner solves her personal dilemma in a rather subtle, introspective way, Rutherford's mysterious backstory becomes clear in a far more dramatic manner.

Considering he's had his memory wiped on more than one occasion, Rutherford's cyborg-implanted brain is more scrambled than most of the overworked engineers on the Cerritos.

Rutherford: Woah, these Texas-class ships are amazing!

We've known since "No Small Parts" that he's harbored a secret in his subconscious. Only after his former self emerges on Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 5 does the true sinister purpose of the implant procedure enter play.

When Rutherford recognizes the programming in Buenamigo's Texas-class flagship as Badgey's AI coding, there's a real Keyser Söze moment of epiphany.

Rutherford: He used my designs, my code. [gasps] That’s the same code I used for Badgey!

Tendi: Oh no! A starship can’t have daddy issues.

Also, a deep sense of unease. It is Badgey, after all.

The real finesse to this finale is that it's the California-class fleet that saves themselves by uniting to destroy the Aledo.

Where the Titan swoops in to the rescue in the Season 1 finale, and there's no one to save Freeman from arrest at the end of Season 2, the Cali-class ships stand together and win the day here.

Today, we faced impossible odds. But together, we kicked Impossible’s ass!

Faithful readers know that I have a different standard for season finales. They've got to be riveting in their narrative, worthwhile in their conclusion, and intriguing in the potential for future developments.

The glimpse of Badgey on the com screen as the Aledo's wreckage is salvaged by the Drookmani ship definitely has potential.

My money's on an AI uprising in Season 4, but I've been embarrassingly off-target in past predictions, so feel free to share your diverse and divergent predictions in the comments.

While you're at it, hit me with your favorite moments from this past season. From Peanut Hamper to Deep Space Nine, Bozeman to Ornara, which episodes will you revisit in the hiatus until Season 4 lands?

Until next time, Fanatics, WARP ME!

