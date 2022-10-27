The Calling: Peacock Drops Trailer for David E. Kelley Drama

Peacock has an impressive roster of content on the horizon for the final months of the year.

The streaming service on Thursday unveiled the official trailer for The Calling, premiering November 10, with all episodes dropping on day one.

The Calling tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth.

Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.

The series stars Jeff Wilbusch, Juliana Canfield, Karen Robinson, and Michael Mosley.

David E. Kelley is on board as showrunner, writer, and executive producer.

EPs also include Jason Horwitch, Jonathan Shapiro, Matthew Tinker (Kelley’s producing partner), Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott and Lisa Roos, Keshet International’s Alon Shrutzman, Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir, and Keshet Broadcasting’s Karni Ziv

"Dror Mishani wrote a riveting and emotionally complicated series of books, the center of which is Avraham," Kelley said in a statement.

"Avi is a deeply mysterious, spiritual and compelling detective unlike any protagonist I’ve encountered before."

"Jeff Wilbusch brings him to rich and hypnotic life in front of the camera, and behind the camera Barry Levinson is... Barry Levinson," the statement adds.

"What a privilege to have him at the helm. Add Hans Zimmer to the mix, and the final product is something we hope thrills, moves, and instills a bit of hope in the audience."

Kelley is well known for Big Little Lies and Big Sky, but The Calling looks very different from your typical crime drama, which is always a good thing.

The trailer highlights the human side of the detective at the center of the story, who has a desire for the truth to come out.

Check out the official trailer below.

What are your thoughts on it?

Do you think The Calling looks like a surefire hit?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.