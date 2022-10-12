The Mosquito Coast: The Foxes Are in More Danger Than Ever in Season 2 Trailer

Is there hope for the Foxes to make it out of their latest pickle alive?

Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for The Mosquito Coast Season 2, and it looks more intense than ever.

The acclaimed drama is adapted from the best-selling novel, and stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman.

The 10-episode second season will make its global debut with the first episode on Friday, November 4, followed by new episodes every Friday through January 6, 2023, on Apple TV+.

Based on Paul Theroux’s best-selling novel, The Mosquito Coast follows the dangerous journey of Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist, who uproots his family on a dangerous quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen.

"In season two, after barely escaping Mexico with their lives, the Foxes venture deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend and her community of refugees," the logline teases.

"This new refuge creates trouble for the Foxes though when they become entangled in a conflict between a local drug lord and his family."

"At odds about whether to settle down or keep moving, Allie and Margot pursue different paths to secure their family’s future."

"The outcome of which will either unite the family or tear it apart forever."

It sounds like another rough season for the Foxes, and the trailer teases the family pushed to the brink in a desperate battle for survival.

The second season of The Mosquito Coast is executive produced by Mark V. Olsen and Will Scheffer, Stefan Schwartz, Evan Katz, Rupert Wyatt, author Paul Theroux, and series star Justin Theroux.

Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, and Peter Jaysen serve as executive producers for Veritas Entertainment Group. The series is created for television and executive produced by Neil Cross.

Check out the official trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.