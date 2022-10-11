The Resident Sneak Peek: Negotiations With Gigi

Name a cuter duo than Conrad and Gigi.

It's impossible to do because you cannot. The Daddy/Daughter moments are always cherishable ones on The Resident, and highlights of the series are when we get some quality time with the two or have any moments with Gigi.

Fortunately, thanks to a sneak peek, we can anticipate a Gigi spotting on The Resident Season 6 Episode 4.

TV Fanatic had the privilege of scoring the first look at tonight's episode, and it's a scene that will warm the cockles of your heart.

Why? Because Gigi Hawkins makes everything better.

Mornings with Gigi are always sweet, but she's still a little kid who has some issues sometimes.

We previously witnessed that Gigi struggled with bad nightmares that had her racing to Conrad's bedroom to stay with him, fearing someone would terrorize her in the dark.

It caused concern for Conrad, and from some of the conversations he had with Billie, other little things had the two speculating about what was happening to Gigi.

In our exclusive clip, it seems that Conrad intends to start their day, but Gigi hasn't made it downstairs for breakfast.

Conrad searches for his daughter and finds her still in bed and feigning sick.

We know kids often take a spin at faking sick to play hooky, and our darling Gigi is no different. She tries to convince him that she isn't feeling well.

However, bless her heart, her performance with the fake coughing isn't convincing enough to dupe her father, an actual doctor.

Conrad tries to get to the bottom of why she would pretend like she was ill to get out of leaving the house.

And he concludes that it has something to do with a ceremony that Gigi is having for her Taekwondo class. She has to break a board in hopes of earning her stripe, and she doesn't believe she can do it.

Conrad tries his best to talk to his daughter, but you'll have to check out the clip to determine his success in that endeavor.

But it makes you wonder what's going on with Gigi and when we'll get to the bottom of it. She's been struggling a bit over time, and it's raising a few flags.

Dear, The Resident, protect Georgiana Grace Hawkins at all costs!

Check out the exclusive clip below to whet your whistle until tonight's all-new episode!

