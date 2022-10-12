Watch The Resident Online: Season 6 Episode 4

Did Ian manage to make the surgery a success?

On The Resident Season 6 Episode 4, a Jane Doe NICU patient needed urgent care, but he struggled with his personal issues.

Negotiating with Gigi -tall - The Resident Season 6 Episode 4
Meanwhile, Conrad asked Devon to cover his shift so he could spend a day at home with an anxious Gigi.

Elsewhere, Devon found himself in a terrifying situation.

Use the video above to watch The Resident online right here via TV Fanatic.

The Resident Season 6 Episode 4 Quotes

My cousin, his eyes used to be dilated like that. It turns out he was in withdrawal at the time. You're not in withdrawal are you, Dr. Sullivan?

Tabitha

Irving: You know where her weakness is from. She has myasthenia gravis.
Devon: I'm not so sure about that. My gut is telling me something else is going on.
Irving: Hold up, you're saying dozens of neurologists who all diagnosed her with myasthenia gravis are wrong, all because you have spidey sense?
Devon: I'm sure those doctors made the best diagnosis they could with the information they had, but the inefficiencies of the treatment--
Irving: This isn't about the treatments, Pravesh, this is about you treating a patient like one of your little science experiments.

The Resident Season 6 Episode 4

