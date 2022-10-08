The Walking Dead: Dead City Premiere Set at AMC

The Walking Dead cast appeared Saturday at New York Comic Con, and the cast brought some exciting news.

The main series is set to wrap in November, but the Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-led spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City will debut on AMC in April.

News of the premiere date comes as the series is in production on the fifth of six episodes in New York.

Cohan and Morgan were on hand at NYCC to offer some tidbits of information, with Cohan joking that she's playing Negan and Morgan is playing Maggie.

That would certainly subvert expectations!

The Walking Dead: Dead City will take viewers to New York City on a journey with sworn enemies, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

The series takes viewers to “a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland," according to the network.

“The crumbling city,” AMC adds, “is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.”

Longtime TWD writer Eli Jorné will serve as showrunner on the drama via his overall deal with AMC Studios.

TWD Universe content chief Scott M. Gimple will oversee the project, which is set to debut in 2023, and will span just six episodes.

“This is a very big day for the expanding universe we are building around The Walking Dead,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks when the show got a series order in March.

“It not only adds another compelling series to this collection, it extends our storytelling around two unforgettable characters fans have grown to love, hate or hate and then love in Maggie and Negan, brilliantly inhabited by Lauren and Jeffrey."

"It also lets us explore a corner of this universe located on the island of Manhattan, with an iconic skyline that takes on a very different meaning when viewed through the lens of a zombie apocalypse.”

