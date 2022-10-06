The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer: A New Mystery Begins...

The White Lotus offers vacations to die for, and by the end of the trailer for Season 2, it looks like it will be living up to its namesake again.

The first season was filled with mystery as viewers tried to put together the pieces of the puzzle to find out who was dead by the end of the season.

However, HBO may have given us a big clue in the trailer.

We won't delve into it because it would ruin your enjoyment of the trailer.

Jennifer Coolidge returns as Tanya for the second chapter, and let's just say there's trouble in paradise when her relationship hits a snag.

Tanya and Greg got close during the freshman season, but it looks like the honeymoon is over.

Greg isn't impressed that Tanya has brought her assistant along for the vacation.

However, it makes us question what extravagant things Tanya got up to after her time in Hawaii.

"The social satire is set at an exclusive Sicilian resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week," the logline teases.

In addition to Coolidge, the second season stars F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall.

After various teases, HBO revealed last month that The White Lotus Season 2 is set to premiere Sunday October 30, one week after its freshman sensation House of the Dragon wraps its run.

The official trailer gives us solid introductions to the new cast that will be partying it up in Sicily.

After such an impressive first season that resonated with both viewers and critics, all eyes will be on Season 2 to see if it can achieve the same success.

Have a look at the trailer below.

