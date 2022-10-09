The Winchesters: Tom Welling Joins Supernatural Spinoff

Tom Welling will be pulling double duty on The CW this fall.

News broke Sunday during the New York Comic Con panel for The Winchesters that Welling had booked a role on the forthcoming Supernatural spinoff.

Welling is best known for playing Clark Kent on The WB/CW's Smallville.

According to TV Line, the actor will play Samuel Campbell. If you watch Supernatural online, you know Mitch Pileggi originated the role on the original series.

The Winchesters is a prequel that tells the story of John and Mary Winchester, so it makes sense to have Mary's father (Samuel) as a part of the cast.

The casting news reunites Welling with Jensen Ackles, who appeared on Smallville.

"Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents, John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles, Supernatural), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger, The In Between) met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly, American Housewife) and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world," the logline for The Winchesters teases.

"When John returns home from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sparks a new mission to trace his father’s past."

"In his journey, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father."

"Together, the two join forces with young hunter-in-training Latika (Nida Khurshid, Station 19) and easygoing hunter Carlos (Jonathan “Jojo” Fleites) to uncover the hidden truths about both their families."

"Their investigation leads them to a rare book emporium, whose owner Ada (Demetria McKinney, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne) takes an interest to the occult and could provide the missing pieces to their puzzle.

"But secrets run deep for both the Winchesters and Campbells, and despite the best efforts of John’s mother Millie (Bianca Kajlich, Legacies) to protect her son from pursuing a dangerous life of demon hunting, John and Mary are both determined to work together to uphold their families’ legacies while beginning to form a family of their own."

Welling is also set to headline The Professionals, which airs out of The Winchesters beginning October 11.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.