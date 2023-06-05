The Winchesters: Jensen Ackles Confirms Supernatural Spinoff Is Done

The campaign to save The Winchesters is over, and it's not the outcome we hoped for.

Over the weekend, Jensen Ackles took to Twitter to reveal that efforts to save the Supernatural spinoff had failed, meaning that The Winchesters Season 1 finale cliffhangers won't have any resolution.

"To all of you who watched, followed, and supported this story, thank you," Ackles, who served as EP and recurring guest star on the series, wrote.

"And to all those who brought this show to life...I couldn't be more proud of what we all did together."

The actor recognized that "timing is everything" and that The CW's shift in focus, coupled with the Writers Guild strike, meant that efforts to revive the show at another outlet was more difficult than anticipated.

"Sleep well dear [The Winchesters]. Until we meet again. Somewhere down the road," Ackles, who appeared on all 15 seasons of the original series on The CW, wrote in the emotional statement.

The Winchesters was a prequel to the series in which we followed John and Mary Winchester's earlier years.

While the show didn't reach the same success as its predecessor, it did resonate with the show's fans.

It was The CW's third attempt at a spinoff of the beloved series, and it's a shame the show is ending without much resolution.

If you watch The Winchesters online, you know there was scope for a more expanded Supernatural universe.

The Winchesters Season 1 ended with the revelation that Dean was present in the timeline for the prequel.

The reason?

He aimed to write a new ending for the Winchesters after the way Supernatural Season 15 ended.

Had the show led with that storyline, there's a good chance it would have gotten stronger ratings.

That's not to say the show didn't have solid numbers (by CW standards).

The changes at The CW have found the network only renewing All American, Walker, and Family Law from its current line-up.

The network plans to expand its audience by switching up its content, including picking up FBoy Island, a Librarians sequel, among other projects.

What are your thoughts on the news that the show will remain dead?

Are you upset?

What would your ideal next chapter in the Supernatural universe look like?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.