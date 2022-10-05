Love Is Blind Season 3: Meet the Cast

Love Is Blind Season 3 is (almost!) here.

Netflix has unveiled the official cast for the forthcoming season of the hit reality series.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey host the series on Wednesday, October 19.

Scroll down to see the entire cast.

 

1. Kimberlee “Kim” Clark

Kimberlee “Kim” Clarke is a 30-year-old Teacher & Coach.

2. Jessica “Jess” Gumbert

Jessica “Jess” Gumbert is a 30-year-old Senior Event Producer.

3. Dakota Easley

Dakota Easley is a 29-year-old Aerospace Engineer.

4. Matt Bolton

Matt Bolton is a 28-year-old Private Charter Sales Executive.

5. Bartise Bowden

Bartise Bowden is a 27-year-old Senior Analyst and star of Love Is Blind.

6. Colleen Reed

Colleen Reed is a 26-year-old Ballet Dancer & Digital PR Strategist.

7. Cole Barnett

Cole Barnett is a 27-year-old Realtor and star of Love Is Blind 3.

8. Raven Ross

Raven Ross is a 29-year-old Pilates Instructor who will appear on Season 3.

9. Simmer Bajwa

Simmer Bajwa is a 27-year-old Director of Marketing Technology.

10. Charita Scott

Charita Scott is a 35-year-old Makeup Artist. She competes on Season 3.

11. Kalekia Adams

Kalekia Adams is a 31-year-old ICU Nurse Practitioner.

12. Valerie Truong

Valerie Truong is a 35-year-old Dermatologist. She will appear on Season 3.

13. Amanda Langston

Amanda Langston is a 31-year-old Stylist, who is competing on Season 3.

14. Chelsey Jordan

Chelsey Jordan is a 27-year-old Customer Success Manager.

15. Julian Torres

Julian Torres is a 34-year-old Managing Director of Operations.

16. Ashley Randermann

Ashley Randermann is a 29-year-old Chiropractor, who will appear on Season 3.

17. DaVonté Black

DaVonté Black is a 29-year-old Fitness Development Coach.

18. Sikiru “SK” Alagbada

Sikiru “SK” Alagbada is a 34-year-old Data Engineer.

19. Brannigan Maxwell

Brannigan Maxwell is a 35-year-old Critical Care Nurse.

20. Zach Gordon

Zach Gordon is a 29-year-old at Med School. He also works as an Interior Quality Control Manager.

21. Anthony LaScalea

Anthony LaScalea is a 33-year-old attorney. He competes on Love Is Blind Season 3.

22. Tony Taylor

Tony Taylor is a 34-year-old Medical Device Sales Rep.

23. Nash Buehler

Nash Buehler is a 34-year-old Realtor, and will compete on Season 3.

24. Dale Dalida

Dale Dalida is a 32,-year-old Cybersecurity Student.

25. Loren Langenbeck

Loren Langenbeck is a 36-year-old Medical Device Rep.

26. Zanab Jaffrey

Zanab Jaffrey is a 32-year-old realtor, and will look for love on Season 3.

27. Brennon Lemieux

Brennon Lemieux is a 32-year-old Water Treatment Engineer.

28. Nancy Rodriguez

Nancy Rodriguez is a 32-year-old Real Estate Investor.

29. Andrew Liu

Andrew Liu is 30 years old and is the director of operations for a company.

30. Alexa Alfia

Alexa Alfia is an Insurance Agency Owner who will be competing on the third season of Love Is Blind.

