Love Is Blind Season 3: Meet the Cast

Love Is Blind Season 3 is (almost!) here.
Netflix has unveiled the official cast for the forthcoming season of the hit reality series.
Nick and Vanessa Lachey host the series on Wednesday, October 19.
Scroll down to see the entire cast.
1.
Kimberlee “Kim” Clark
Kimberlee “Kim” Clarke is a 30-year-old Teacher & Coach.
2.
Jessica “Jess” Gumbert
Jessica “Jess” Gumbert is a 30-year-old Senior Event Producer.
3.
Dakota Easley
Dakota Easley is a 29-year-old Aerospace Engineer.
4.
Matt Bolton
Matt Bolton is a 28-year-old Private Charter Sales Executive.
5.
Bartise Bowden
Bartise Bowden is a 27-year-old Senior Analyst and star of Love Is Blind.
6.
Colleen Reed
Colleen Reed is a 26-year-old Ballet Dancer & Digital PR Strategist.
7.
Cole Barnett
Cole Barnett is a 27-year-old Realtor and star of Love Is Blind 3.
8.
Raven Ross
Raven Ross is a 29-year-old Pilates Instructor who will appear on Season 3.
9.
Simmer Bajwa
Simmer Bajwa is a 27-year-old Director of Marketing Technology.
10.
Charita Scott
Charita Scott is a 35-year-old Makeup Artist. She competes on Season 3.
11.
Kalekia Adams
Kalekia Adams is a 31-year-old ICU Nurse Practitioner.
12.
Valerie Truong
Valerie Truong is a 35-year-old Dermatologist. She will appear on Season 3.
13.
Amanda Langston
Amanda Langston is a 31-year-old Stylist, who is competing on Season 3.
14.
Chelsey Jordan
Chelsey Jordan is a 27-year-old Customer Success Manager.
15.
Julian Torres
Julian Torres is a 34-year-old Managing Director of Operations.
16.
Ashley Randermann
Ashley Randermann is a 29-year-old Chiropractor, who will appear on Season 3.
17.
DaVonté Black
DaVonté Black is a 29-year-old Fitness Development Coach.
18.
Sikiru “SK” Alagbada
Sikiru “SK” Alagbada is a 34-year-old Data Engineer.
19.
Brannigan Maxwell
Brannigan Maxwell is a 35-year-old Critical Care Nurse.
20.
Zach Gordon
Zach Gordon is a 29-year-old at Med School. He also works as an Interior Quality Control Manager.
21.
Anthony LaScalea
Anthony LaScalea is a 33-year-old attorney. He competes on Love Is Blind Season 3.
22.
Tony Taylor
Tony Taylor is a 34-year-old Medical Device Sales Rep.
23.
Nash Buehler
Nash Buehler is a 34-year-old Realtor, and will compete on Season 3.
24.
Dale Dalida
Dale Dalida is a 32,-year-old Cybersecurity Student.
25.
Loren Langenbeck
Loren Langenbeck is a 36-year-old Medical Device Rep.
26.
Zanab Jaffrey
Zanab Jaffrey is a 32-year-old realtor, and will look for love on Season 3.
27.
Brennon Lemieux
Brennon Lemieux is a 32-year-old Water Treatment Engineer.
28.
Nancy Rodriguez
Nancy Rodriguez is a 32-year-old Real Estate Investor.
29.
Andrew Liu
Andrew Liu is 30 years old and is the director of operations for a company.
30.
Alexa Alfia
Alexa Alfia is an Insurance Agency Owner who will be competing on the third season of Love Is Blind.