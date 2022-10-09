Titans Season 4 Premiere Date Confirmed, but There’s a Catch

The Titans will assemble again on HBO Max early next month.

The streaming service confirmed during the New York Comic-COn panel for the series that Season 4 will debut with two episodes on November 3.

A midseason finale will air Thursday, December 1, while the second batch of episodes will launch sometime in 2023.

The news comes on the same day it was revealed that spinoff, Doom Patrol, returns on December 8 with the first half of its season.

Titans Season 4 stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/ Nightwing, Mame-Anna Diop as Kory Anders/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth/Raven, Conor Leslie as Donna Troy/Wonder Girl, and Ryan Potter as Garfield Logan/Beast Boy.

The regular cast also includes Joshua Orpin as Conner/Superboy, Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake/Robin, Joseph Morgan as Brother Blood, and Franka Potente as Mother Mayhem.

Guest-starring on Titans Season 4 is Titus Welliver as Lex Luthor and Lisa Ambalavanar as Jinx.

On Titans Season 4, the team sets off for San Francisco but not before a stop in Metropolis, which finds them "in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they've faced before."

Morgan plays a great villain, so we're excited to see what he brings to the table as Brother Blood.

There is still a lot we don't know about this next season, including whether it will be the last for the superhero drama.

There has been much debate about what HBO Max plans to do with its originals when it merges with Discovery+ next summer.

As a result, it's difficult to know what will become of these shows.

All we can do is tune in and hope for the best.

Take a look at the new teaser for Titans Season 4 below, and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.