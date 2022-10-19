Titans Season 4 Trailer Introduces Brother Blood, Lex Luthor, and More!

The official trailer for Titans Season 4 is here, and it looks like a major step up from Titans Season 3.

The team goes toe-to-toe with plenty of villains, including Lex Luthor (Titus Welliver), Brother Blood (Joseph Morgan), and plenty more.

Lex is a considerable presence in the trailer as Welliver promises to deliver a different iteration of Lex.

“Welcome to the ancient world, Mr. Luthor. Soon the gods will know your name," we hear someone say.

“I can assure you — the gods already know me," Lex fires back.

Franka Potente is also on board as Mother Mayhem, and it looks like this villain came prepared.

Titans Season 4 will debut with two episodes on November 3.

A midseason finale will air Thursday, December 1, while the second batch of episodes will launch sometime in 2023.

Titans Season 4 also stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/ Nightwing, Mame-Anna Diop as Kory Anders/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth/Raven, and Ryan Potter as Garfield Logan/Beast Boy.

The regular cast also includes Joshua Orpin as Conner/Superboy, Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake/Robin, Joseph Morgan as Brother Blood, and Franka Potente as Mother Mayhem.

Guest-starring on Titans Season 4 is Welliver as Lex and Lisa Ambalavanar as Jinx.

On Titans Season 4, the team sets off for San Francisco but not before a stop in Metropolis, which finds them "in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they've faced before."

Titans Season 3 didn't end in the best fashion, with the team on the cusp of switching things up.

Several key players are missing from the trailer, which might be a sign they've moved on, or HBO Max could be keeping us in suspense until the series returns.

Check out the trailer below.

