Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 4

Did Danny and Baez manage to remain safe?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 4, the pair embarked on a mission investigating a series of violent robberies.

Meanwhile, Erin was conflicted about criminally charging a potentially innocent man.

Elsewhere, Frank was forced to reopen a case in which the officer involved was acquitted.

Jamie interviewed a decorated officer to join his Field Intel Team.

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.