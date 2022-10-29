Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 4

at .

Did Danny and Baez manage to remain safe?

On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 4, the pair embarked on a mission investigating a series of violent robberies.

Jamie and Anthony Work Together - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Erin was conflicted about criminally charging a potentially innocent man.

Elsewhere, Frank was forced to reopen a case in which the officer involved was acquitted.

Jamie interviewed a decorated officer to join his Field Intel Team.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 4

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 4 Quotes

Lester: I hate what happened. It eats me every day. But if I could do it all over again, I'd do the same thing. I'd have to.
Frank: So you're at peace with your decision?
Lester: I'm never going to be at peace.

Crawford: I want you to handle the interview yourself.
Erin: But -
Crawford: Green's confession is a big win for us and I don't want it undermined by his accomplice.
Erin: I understand that, but to pull off an ADA in the middle of a case -
Crawford: Happens all the time. Unless you have too much else on your plate.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 4

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 4 Photos

Frank Reopens a Case - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 4
Eddie at Dinner - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 4
Jamie Interviews a Recruit - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 4
Erin is Conflicted - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 4
Investigating a Robbery String -Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 4
Robbing Watch Stores - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 4
