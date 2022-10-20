Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 5

at .

Did Chief O'Neal get too close to the case?

On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 5, Upton's dogged pursuit of a missing teenage girl led the team into a dark web of human trafficking.

Burgess in Green -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 4

As the investigation continued, O'Neal found himself in the crosshairs because his son had a connection to a missing girl.

Meanwhile, Voight tried to navigate a very different territory.

Watch Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 5 Quotes

Trudy: Distraction, it doesn't work forever.
Hailey: That's not what this is. I just want more hours.

I am who I say I am, and I take it, my dad is your boss.

Sean

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 5

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 5 Photos

Sean Helps -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 5
Skyward -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 5
Guns Up - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 5
On Edge -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 5
Human Trafficking -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 5
Sean O'Neal -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 5
  1. Chicago PD
  2. Chicago PD Season 10
  3. Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 5
  4. Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 5