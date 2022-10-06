Watch Chucky Online: Season 2 Episode 1

Did Chucky kill any of the teenagers?

Chucky Season 2 Episode 1 picked up with the kids splitting up after the movie theater events.

Chucky wanted to divide and conquer after realizing plenty of dolls were in circulation.

However, Andy wasn't ready to give up and set out to kill Chucky and end this reign of terror.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.