Watch Chucky Online: Season 2 Episode 1

Did Chucky kill any of the teenagers?

Chucky Season 2 Episode 1 picked up with the kids splitting up after the movie theater events.

Devon on the Bus - Chucky Season 2 Episode 1

Chucky wanted to divide and conquer after realizing plenty of dolls were in circulation.

However, Andy wasn't ready to give up and set out to kill Chucky and end this reign of terror.

Chucky Season 2 Episode 1 Quotes

I don't discriminate.

Chucky

Devon: Dude, I'm cooking for you now.
Jake: I couldn't leave Gary.

Bomb Time - Chucky Season 2 Episode 1
100s of Dolls - Chucky Season 2 Episode 1
He's Back - Chucky Season 2 Episode 1
Botched Tiffany - Chucky Season 2 Episode 1
New Home, New Rules - Chucky Season 2 Episode 1
New Teacher - Chucky Season 2 Episode 1
