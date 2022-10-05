Chucky Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Halloween II

Everything has changed, and we need another few episodes to assess whether it's for the better.

Chucky Season 2 Episode 1 kicked off with Jake, Devon, and Lexy apart, but they were back together by the end, thanks to Chucky's most wicked plan.

If you watch Chucky online, you know the killer doll doesn't like loose ends, so he would inevitably try to wipe out the children from Chucky Season 1.

How can Chucky achieve world domination if various faces from his past could return at any time?

Andy's drastic decision to drive off the cliff with all the dolls was the only way he could ensure he died by taking out a bunch of the dolls in the process.

However, it's hard to believe that's how Andy met his end. His story spans decades, so there's a good chance he'll pop back up when we least expect it.

The same can be said for the Tiffany doll and Kyle.

When dealing with such legacy characters, you need to use them satisfyingly, and while I'm all for subverting expectations, they need better endings than what they got.

Jake's new family in Salem should have provided the fresh start he needed to put everything behind him, but he found himself taking on more of a big brother figure to Gary than anything.

His foster parents were not fond of him having a boyfriend, but Jake was holding on for Gary. It's a shame that Chucky got to Gary before he got much screen time.

Gary could have been a significant character, but the series had to start things off with a bang to send the surviving teenagers to a new -- yet familiar -- location.

It's hard to believe the series went as far as a kid being blown to smithereens by a bomb that a doll made, but Chucky doesn't discriminate based on age.

Chucky is more cunning than ever, and his commentary on how much easier it is to kill thanks to Uber was one of the most comedic scenes in the history of the series.

We don't know how many of the dolls survived, which naturally means we don't know how many killers will pop up when we least expect it.

That isn't very pleasant for the three teenagers at the center of the series. How can you be expected to live a normal life when you know that killer dolls can pop up at any moment?

It was a bit of a stretch for the bomb to be blamed on the children. How would anyone believe that these kids managed to make a bomb that killed a much younger kid?

The series could have done a much better job of planting Jake, Devon, and Lexy at the new school.

Most of what transpired on "Halloween II" could have been explained in flashbacks or with the characters conversing about the last six months.

Lexy's storyline continues to be the main attraction, mainly because much more was happening in her household.

Understandably, she's self-medicating with drugs because she's been unable to speak to anyone besides the kids about what happened to her.

Chucky murdered people in her house, her boyfriend was blamed for all the murders, and the killer doll even tried to kill her.

That would be taxing for anyone mentally, and you could see she was still triggered by dolls when the therapist gave Caroline a doll that looked way too familiar for comfort.

All of the teenagers were put through the wringer, but the boys are managing to cope better than Lexy.

I don't know how much that will change when the dolls unleash a wave of terror at the school, but my theory is that the teenagers will get the blame for the crimes.

They've already been blamed for the killing.

Michelle's campaign for a second term will probably implode after what happened in her house. Her reputation was already in tatters, and now, her daughter has been accused of killing someone.

It's hard to tell whether the narrative calls for Michelle or Caroline to be a part of the story going forward, but they'll probably be in danger with Chucky on the loose.

The sad thing about the Lexy and Michelle of it all is that Lexy cannot be honest with her mother. Lexy would be in a much better place mentally if she didn't have to conceal what was happening.

It's a shame, and I hope the mother and daughter can get on the same page by the end of Chucky Season 2.

Then again, Michelle is the sole parent still alive, so I'm not too fond of her chances of making it to the end.

Lexy will face an uphill battle at the new school because she already has a big enemy on the horizon.

Jake and Devon continue to be great characters, and I hope their relationship isn't put to the test at this new school.

Give them a break, dammit.

The series is at a fork in the road, and the coming episodes will decide whether it can live up to the hype of Chucky Season 1.

What did you think of Gary's death?

Do you believe Andy, Kyle, and the Tiffany doll are dead?

What are your thoughts on the handling of the kids being pushed to a new location?

Hit the comments below.

Chucky airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Syfy.

Halloween II Review Editor Rating: 3.5 / 5.0 3.5 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 4.4 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 4.4 / 5.0 ( 30 Votes) 3.5 / 5.0

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.