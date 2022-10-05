Watch La Brea Online: Season 2 Episode 2

Did Gavin's grandfather manage to help him find his missing wife?

La Brea Season 2 Episode 2 sent the mystery into high gear as more details about the past came to light.

Scott's Return - La Brea Season 2 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Eve and Levi navigated a horrifying new reality that made them question everything they thought they knew.

Elsewhere, Josh and Riley discovered they were being followed by a mysterious man.

La Brea Season 2 Episode 2 Quotes

Silas: Hello my boy.
Gavin: You remember me?
Silas: Welcome home.

Ella: I didn’t remember them going through.
Ty: I don’t follow. Why would you remember?
Ella: Because Ty, I’m Lilly but now my name is Ella.
Ty: Is it really you?

