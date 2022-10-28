Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 5

Did the SVU manage to take down a predator?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 5, a young man asked Olivia to investigate when he suspected his boss was preying on his sister.

Meanwhile, Velasco tried to convince a reluctant witness to testify in court.

Elsewhere, Rollins prepared for the future as she recovered from her attack.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.