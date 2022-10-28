Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 5

Did the SVU manage to take down a predator?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 5, a young man asked Olivia to investigate when he suspected his boss was preying on his sister.

Political Concerns - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Velasco tried to convince a reluctant witness to testify in court.

Elsewhere, Rollins prepared for the future as she recovered from her attack.

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 5 Quotes

Rollins: A bullet?
Fin: Like the one you were shot with. You have to own your trauma or your trauma will own you.

Rollins: I'm going to go put my feet on the couch and wait for Carisi.
Fin: You two live together yet?
Rollins: He has a drawer.
Fin: It's a waste of gas if you ask me.

