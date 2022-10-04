Watch NCIS Online: Season 20 Episode 3

Did the team manage to bounce back following a very public bust-up?

On NCIS Season 20 Episode 3, a dead body was found at an ancient burial site that was thought to be cursed.

As the team battled to get answers, there was symbolism behind the crime.

Meanwhile, Torres continued therapy with Dr. Grace, but he was shocked to understand how their lives were in danger.

Use the video above to watch NCIS online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.