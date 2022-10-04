Watch NCIS Online: Season 20 Episode 3

at .

Did the team manage to bounce back following a very public bust-up?

On NCIS Season 20 Episode 3, a dead body was found at an ancient burial site that was thought to be cursed.

Worlds Collide - NCIS

As the team battled to get answers, there was symbolism behind the crime.

Meanwhile, Torres continued therapy with Dr. Grace, but he was shocked to understand how their lives were in danger.

Watch NCIS Season 20 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch NCIS online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

NCIS Season 20 Episode 3 Quotes

Kasie: Did you tell Ducky?
Parker: No. I said nothing.

Gunman: Tell us the password.
Gracie: No.

NCIS Season 20 Episode 3

NCIS Season 20 Episode 3 Photos

Unearthed 16x9 - NCIS Season 20 Episode 3
Is This the Right Place? - NCIS Season 20 Episode 3
Plan of Attack - NCIS Season 20 Episode 3
Torres Captured - NCIS Season 20 Episode 3
What's in the Stone? - NCIS Season 20 Episode 3
Ducky Celebrates - NCIS Season 20 Episode 3
  1. NCIS
  2. NCIS Season 20
  3. NCIS Season 20 Episode 3
  4. Watch NCIS Online: Season 20 Episode 3