Watch Station 19 Online: Dancing With Our Hands Tied

Did the firefighters manage to save a group of teenagers?

On Station 19 Season 6 Episode 3, the gang responded to the scene of a car accident with a group stick in an electric car.

Things went in a devastating direction when one of their fathers arrived on the scene.

Meanwhile, Ben and Maya found themselves caught in the middle of a domestic dispute involving a couple they hated.

Use the video above to watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.