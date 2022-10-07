Watch Station 19 Online: Season 6 Episode 1

Did everyone manage to stay safe during the shocking tornado?

On Station 19 Season 6 Episode 1, the crew set out on very different missions to keep residents alive.

Tree cleanup - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 1

Meanwhile, the team made a shocking discovery buried under a tree.

Elsewhere, Travis' first responder instincts kicked into high gear at a political event.

Watch Station 19 Season 6 Episode 1 Online

Station 19 Season 6 Episode 1 Quotes

Travis: It's harder than I thought.
Theo: Politics?
Travis: No, running as an independent, biting my tongue, taking no position on anything.

Andy: You can stop now, you won.
Sullivan: I always do.

Station 19 Season 6 Episode 1

Station 19 Season 6 Episode 1 Photos

Duck and Cover -tall - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 1
Tree cleanup - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 1
Huddles-tall - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 1
Seeking Cover -tall - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 1
Bishop and Herrera - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 1
Got Your Back - Station 19 Season 6 Episode 1
