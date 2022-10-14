Watch The Conners Online: Season 5 Episode 4

Did the family manage to find the right home for Caleb?

On The Conners Season 5 Episode 4, there was a sudden turn of events as everyone threw their hat into the ring to pick him up.

Meanwhile, Jackie and Neville went to war with Louise and Dan over what was the best course of action.

Elsewhere, Harris had an unexpected connection with her new family member.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.