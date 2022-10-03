Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 2

Did Nolan manage to make the jump to his new role?

On The Rookie Season 5 Episode 2, he wanted to become a training officer, but there was one last hurdle.

Standing Back in Awe-tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Officer Aaron Thorson worked with Nolan to uncover the truth behind another officer's suicide.

Elsewhere, Lucy successfully went undercover and it got her invitation for specialized training in Sacramento.

What did she decide was best?

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 2 Quotes

Rick: You broke my ribs.
Nolan: You killed a cop. You're under arrest.

We don't hire you so you could give everyone a free pass.

D.A.

Investigating a Cop's death- tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 2
Arresting an Officer - tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 2
Harper Fights Back -tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 2
Labor and Delivery Day - tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 2
Nolan, T.O. - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 2
Mr. Training Officer - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 2
