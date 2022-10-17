Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 11 Episode 19

How did the gang react to the arrival of new walkers?

On The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 19, super-powered zombies arrived on the scene.

Jerry Searches - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 19

Aaron, Jerry, Elijah, and Lydia found themselves at an impasse.

Meanwhile, tension at the Commonwealth mounted as Pamela tried to come to terms with her son's death.

Was there a way forward?

Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 19 Online

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 19 Quotes

I mean, we've all seen some that come back to the places that they remember. I've heard stories about walkers like this that can climb walls and open doors. I was never sure if they were just stories. Maybe there's other kinds too.

Aaron

Attention, my fellow citizens. The perpetrators of these horrific events cannot be allowed to go unpunished. Anyone providing information on the whereabouts of these individuals will receive a generous reward, while any persons found aiding and abetting these fugitives will share their fate... That of swift and final justice.

Pamela

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 19

Aaron Confides - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 19
Jerry Searches - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 19
Aaron Talks to Lydia - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 19
Aaron on a Mission - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 19
Rosita Wants Answers - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 19
Daryl in the Church - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 19
