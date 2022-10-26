Watch The Winchesters Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Did Mary and John manage to find her missing neighbor?

On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 3, the pair had few leads, but couldn't rule out the supernatural.

Meanwhile, John unexpectedly reunited with someone from his past, sending the investigation in a very different direction.

Elsewhere, Carlos and Ada bonded as they staked out a potential lead for the demon partner.

Use the video above to watch The Winchesters online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.