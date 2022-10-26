Watch The Winchesters Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Did Mary and John manage to find her missing neighbor?

On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 3, the pair had few leads, but couldn't rule out the supernatural.

Radio Silence - Tall - The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 3

Meanwhile, John unexpectedly reunited with someone from his past, sending the investigation in a very different direction.

Elsewhere, Carlos and Ada bonded as they staked out a potential lead for the demon partner.

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

It always made me wonder what it'd be like to have a normal life.

Mary

There's no map to being a hunter. No playbook. You gotta follow your gut. But that can only take you so far.

Dean

