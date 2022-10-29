What to Watch: Ghosts of Christmas Always, The Suspect, Blockbuster

There is still so much good content coming to a TV or mobile device near you!

I cannot recommend Ghosts of Christmas Always on Hallmark enough, and for non-Christmas fare, The Capture Season 2 is terrifying, and The Suspect is edge-of-your-seat stuff.

Titans returns to HBO Max, and you get to revisit your Blockbuster years with that new series on Netflix. See what else we recommend this week!

Saturday, October 29

8/7c Jolly Good Christmas (Hallmark)

Hallmark favorite Will Kemp and Reshma Shetty star in this madcap romp of a romcom.

Peter, a new transplant to London from America, is struggling during the Christmas season to procure the perfect gift for his girlfriend.

Luckily, he runs into personal shopper Anji, who promises to lend him a hand. Yep, there is a lot more to this story than some simple gift shopping!

8/7c An Amish Sin (Lifetime)

Rachel goes against her parents’ wishes when she’s expected to marry her abuser, and it sets her on a path of self-discovery and finding her voice, even if it means leaving her Amish community behind.

Dylan Ratzlaff makes her leading lady debut in this powerful story based on real events.

Don’t forget to check our exclusive interview with her ahead of the film here at TV Fanatic.

Sunday, October 30

8/7c Family Law (The CW)

Daniel represents a family friend whose wife has Alzheimers and wants her moved from her current care facility.

The catch? The daughter has power of attorney. This family case will tug at your heartstrings. Zach Smadu said in his interview with us that it was his favorite case to do.

8/7c Ghosts of Christmas Always (Hallmark)

A ghost of Christmas present, Katherine, is joined by her fellow ghosts of past and future to reignite Peter’s Christmas spirit.

But as soon as they meet their subject, they know that this is one unusual case.

Kim Matula and Pretty Little Liars’ Ian Harding star in this charming, funny, and heartfelt Christmas movie, which just might become one of your favorites.

9/8c The White Lotus (HBO)

The action shifts to an Italian White Lotus resort, with Tanya and Greg the only returning characters.

We meet a new group of guests that may or may not be worse than their predecessors.

We’ve watched four episodes and it’s a stellar follow-up. Check out the trailer.

9/8c East New York (CBS)

East New York promises one of its most exciting episodes yet! When a prisoner escapes, the 7-4 joins forces with the US Marshal's Office to recapture them, and Regina's life may be in danger until they do.

Yep, the prisoner wants revenge for getting locked up, and our favorite new Deputy Inspector is the one who arrested him.

This is sure to ruin Regina's birthday, especially if nobody lets her join the search!

10/9c Interview With The Vampire (AMC)

Tensions are at an all-time high as Louis and Lestat struggle with Claudia.

And as the vampires navigate their way through the Great Depression, we’ll see their relationship put to the test.

This is a highly emotional hour you’ll definitely be talking about!

Tensions are runnin' high in New Orleans.



10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

Halloween shenanigans are in full effect when the station is swamped with all sorts of cases.

A sleep-deprived Celina assists Nolan on a case that has a connection to a DEA case and has Celina wondering if the money they found is cursed.

Meanwhile, we get some juicy Chenford nuggets when Lucy finds out that Ashley broke up with Tim.

10/9c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

When Aiden Hanna’s plane crashes and he is accused of being at fault for the accident, the NCIS team must investigate to clear his name.

Rountree considers how he wants to handle the aftermath of the incident with the LAPD.

Sam finds a new caretaker for his father,

Monday, October 31

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Mission accomplished... or is it? Alex manages to steal the incriminating file and deliver it to Stephanie so that she can get her job back, but could it be too soon to celebrate? Sloan probably isn't finished trying to ruin Paulina's campaign, and now she has another enemy to add to her list.

Meanwhile, we all want to know: is Charlie really back from the dead to wreak more havoc or is it a fantasy sequence?

10/9c Quantum Leap (NBC)

Halloween episodes are the best, and Quantum Leap goes whole-hog with this homage to The Exorcist when Ben leaps into Father Davenport, a priest called to draw a demon out of a child.

Things look spooky as his scientific mind wars with the supernatural occurrences he contends with.

Meanwhile, in the far more realistic world of time travel and body swapping, will we get more insights into Leaper X or finally catch up with Janis? Tune in to find out… if you DARE!

10/9c The Good Doctor (ABC)

Halloween at St. Bonaventure is more confusing than fun for Shaun, who doesn't understand why his colleagues are wearing costumes. But things quickly get serious when he supervises Powell and Asher's treatment of a child with a rare hereditary disease -- will Shaun's unorthodox methods help or hurt?

He's going to be stretched thin, too, since he's come up with an idea to reverse Lim's paralysis and (hopefully) her anger toward him, but Glassman is dead set against it.

It's up to Lim to make the final decision; no matter what, sparks are going to fly as Shaun and Glassman again butt heads over Shaun's treatment ideas.

Tuesday, November 1

8/7c The Winchesters (The CW)

Carlos is taking the lead on a case after a veteran’s death doesn’t add up, which makes John see him in a new light.

Meanwhile, will Mary be able to trust a new ally who’s been hot on a monster’s trail?

Millie finds herself worried for her son after John forms a habit of running headfirst into danger – like father, like son. Watch to find out!

9/8c La Brea (NBC)

With both timelines concerned about the portal in 10,000 BC, the stakes have never been higher!

While Dr. Clark, Josh, and Riley rush to fix things in 1988, Gavin and the others come face to face with Lazurus’s leader.

Watch the new exciting episode to find out how the pieces relate to the portal and Gavin’s past.

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

We’re heading into the deep end with a powerful hour that’s centered around Roe V. Wade getting overturned and the effects on New Amsterdam’s staff and patients.

In a rare moment, Karen urges Max to defy everything he needs to in order to find some solution to help after such a setback in women’s health.

Meanwhile, Wilder and others must grapple with the effects of this decision as patients flood in needing their assistance.

Wednesday, November 2

8/7c Chicago Med (NBC)

Marcel may be about to learn the hard way that no good deed goes unpunished!

Saving the survivors of that train wreck has made him into a local celebrity, and he's caught the Lieutenant Governor's attention. But when Will accuses him of abandoning a patient to help out the powerful politician, he could be in hot water.

Meanwhile, will Maggie and Vanessa find common ground after clashing over a patient who is in a rush to get back to work?

9/8c Chicago Fire (NBC)

Stella and Severide both have their detective hats on as they investigate the mystery around a fire that takes place in a jewelry store where inventory goes missing.

Cruz and his wife take the next steps in making Javi a permanent part of their family.

While Gallo and others make earnest attempts to bond with Carver.

10/9c Chicago P.D. (NBC)

It’s time for an Atwater-centric, and they never miss.

After a tense arrest raises some flags and has Atwater’s judgment and choices called into question, an investigation is raised.

The whole team must rally around him and find enough evidence to clear his good name.

10/9c Reginald The Vampire (SYFY)

Reginald faces off against the deadly assassin, Nikki. Will he be able to fight her off, or will he die trying?

Angela puts all her eggs in one basket, hoping that Nikki kills Reginald and that she’ll be rid of the “fat vampire” for good.

Maurice continues to grapple with emotions and vengeance as he continues his plans against Angela.

10/9c Big Sky: Deadly Trails (ABC)

Buck and Sunny must think fast in the aftermath of a deadly decision.

Meanwhile, Cassie, Jenny, and Beau team up when the bleeding heart mystery heats up.

We’ll also have some new faces in town, as Tonya meets up with the people after Luke and Paige.

Thursday, November 3

The Suspect (Sundance Now)

Joe O'Loughlin appears to have a perfect life – a devoted wife, a loving daughter, successful practice as a clinical psychologist, a media profile, and a publishing deal. He's even a hero online after rescuing a young patient who was ready to jump from the tenth floor of the hospital where Joe works.

But when a young woman is found murdered, a tenuous connection between her and Joe upends his life.

Making matters worse, his recent Parkinson’s diagnosis exacerbates his situation because his behavior looks questionable at best. Joe’s life is on the line, audiences will be on the edge of their seats as the truth is uncovered.

The Capture (Peacock)

The first season was mind-blowing, but the second will have you questioning everything you know to be true.

Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics. Entrenched in the UK’s own ‘Correction’ unit, DCI Rachel Carey finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy - with a new target.

But how can she solve this case when she can’t even trust her closest colleagues?

Escalating from the CCTV thriller of series one, the six-part run features 'invisible' assassins, the terrifying rise of deepfake technology, the ever-growing tension between government and Big Tech, and corruption at the heart of the British media.

Blockbuster (Netflix)

From the writers of Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine comes a new, feel-good workplace comedy set in that most nostalgic of locations – a Blockbuster video store!

Life as a boss isn’t easy – especially when you run the last Blockbuster on Earth! Can Timmy (Randall Park) keep his store afloat while working alongside his lovable misfit employees and his unrequited long-time crush (Melissa Fumero)?

All ten episodes of Blockbuster Season 1 drop on November 3, so grab some popcorn and get all the entertainment you need without leaving your house.

Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+)

As the truth of the Living Construct sinks into our intrepid crew, they are suddenly faced with one of the greatest threats the Federation ever faced… The Borg.

While their threat is very real, there is a possibility The Borg hold the key to disarming the Living Construct. Is it worth the risk?

Now that Vice Admiral Janeway has returned to the Delta Quadrant, is the Delta Quadrant ready for her? Can’t wait to see what comes next!

Titans (HBO Max)

The fourth season is finally here, and we’ve watched the first few episodes.

The team finds itself back in Metropolis after a sudden turn of events.

There are plenty of new cast members, too, which can only mean one thing: Excellent fight scenes!

8/7c Station 19 (ABC)

Politics get dirty, and Travis learns about that firsthand when something is leaked about him, which could impact the election.

Carina plans something to reconnect with Maya, though it may not be a success, while Jack’s first day back at the clinic is upended when more information about his past throws him for a loop.

The unit responds to a potentially deadly fire that breaks out at a battery factory.

8/7c Law & Order (NBC)

After the cops arrest a killer, Maroun gets a shock when she discovers her name on the witness list for the defense!

She thinks this is about a mistake she made on a case and worries she'll get fired over it. What is the mistake, and how is she going to get out of this mess now so that a killer doesn't walk free?

And before we even get there, Cosgrove and Shaw have to find a suspect who has left them few clues after killing a fashion designer.

9/8c Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 6 airs a few days after Halloween, but this story looks creepy as hell!

Can the team catch a man wearing a crow mask who drugs and rapes a woman at an underground party? And who is the mysterious witness that Benson discovers while trying to unmask the rapist?

9/8c Grey's Anatomy(ABC)

The only thing better than one Grey’s Anatomy fan-favorite returning is three!

Mer catches up with Jackson when she heads to Boston for a trip, which also brings her into contact with Koracick as new Alzheimer's research piqued her interest.

Meanwhile, Bailey and Addison go on a road trip to assist patients at family planning centers.

The other interns try to get to the bottom of Lucas’ connection to Amelia.

10/9c CSI: Vegas (CBS)

A prestigious Michelin-starred chef is found hanging in his restaurant’s walk-in freezer. So Max and her team are called in to investigate. Also, TikTok personality Josh Nalley fulfills his dream of playing a body in the morgue.

10/9c Law & Order: Organized Crime

Will we find out why Vaughn is leading a gang full of fake cops to rob and rape homeowners? Maybe, but the team has bigger problems to deal with after a shootout leaves a perp dead. The gang swears revenge and targets cops for execution; can the team stop the bad guys before it's too late?

Meanwhile, Reyes is determined to stop his foster brother from wreaking havoc, orders be damned. What kind of trouble is he going to get himself into?

Friday, November 4

The Peripheral (Amazon Prime)

As Flynne continues heading back into the peripheral, her health starts to take a turn. Her hand twitching isn’t the only thing she needs to worry about.

Wilf pays a surprise visit.

Flynne learns the truth about her future, but will it be something good, or something bad?

Manifest (Netflix)

The passengers of Flight 828 are back with the first half of the final season, airing exclusively on Netflix.

This season is for the Manifesters who fought to get the show back on the air.

We got the chance to watch some of the episodes, and we’ll have some thoughts to share early next week.

Causeway (Apple TV+)

Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry star in the new drama film Causeway, directed by Lila Neugebauer.

The film follows Lynsey (Lawrence) as she returns from Afghanistan with a traumatic brain injury and struggles to adjust to life back home.

She befriends a man, James (Henry), and the two form an unlikely bond.

8/7c S.W.A.T. (CBS)

20-Squad stops the flash-mob robbery of a department store, but it could be leading to something bigger and more gruesome, such as murder. Likely sensing that new teammate Powell is rebelling like someone else on 20-Squad, Hondo enlists Street to connect with her after she ignores orders. Will it help?

10/9c Blue Bloods (CBS)

Protests against the cops become personal when the Reagan family gets harassed! Frank launches an investigation that is sure to lose even more points with those who are uncomfortable with a controversial NYPD unit, but he's not about to let anyone mess with his family.

And if that wasn't enough, his team butts heads with Erin after the DA's office cuts a deal with Baker's assailant.

