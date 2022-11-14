1000-lb Sisters, Darcey & Stacey, Six More Shows Get Early 2023 Premiere Dates at TLC

TLC is ringing in the new year with eight returning fan-favorite series, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned cabler revealed on Monday.

Starting things off is 1000lb Best Friends, which returns for its second season Wednesday, January 4 at 10 pm ET/PT.

"BFFs Vannessa, Meghan, Tina and Ashely return with heart, humor and waistline struggles as they come together to celebrate the highs and also, battle obesity’s lows in an all new season," the logline teases.

"Even after losing 200 lbs, Meghan struggles with motivation and hopes planning her wedding will get her back on track, but the stress of living with Tina and her family while their house floods may derail them both," reads the logline for Season 2.

"Vanessa, the most successful in her weight loss journey, now fears for the life of her obese 19-year-old son, and Ashely must face personal set backs that threaten her chances to qualify for the gastric bypass surgery."

"The four women are always searching for new and unique ways to push themselves, and each other, physically and mentally. From participating in a 5k to roller skating to bra shopping and a trip to a wellness retreat, this feisty foursome will try anything in their quest for weight loss," the logline continues.

"Through the meltdowns to the glow-ups and everything in between, they always strive to stick together as BFFs."

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated fourth season of 1000-lb Sisters will premiere Tuesday, January 17 at 9 pm ET/PT.

"After surviving a near-death experience, Tammy struggles to cope with her new reality. Then, she makes a life-altering decision, one that no one saw coming," TLC teases.

"With baby number two on the way, Amy feels her family is complete, but she soon realizes being an overweight mom may prove to be too much."

"Chris is desperate to get rid of excess skin and qualify for skin removal surgery, while Amanda offloads some dead weight of her own."

Additional premiere dates include:

- I Am Jazz - Tuesday January 24 at 10 pm ET/PT

- Darcey & Stacey - Monday, January 23 at 8 pm ET/PT

- Extreme Sisters - Monday, January 23 at 9 pm ET/PT

- My 600-lb Life - Wednesday, February 1 at 8 pm ET/PT

- Say Yes to the Dress - Saturday, February 4 at 8 pm ET/PT

- Return to Amish - Tuesday, March 14 at 10 pm ET/PT

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.