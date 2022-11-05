Aaron Carter Dies; Singer and Reality Star Was 34

Sad news out of Hollywood as it has been revealed that Aaron Carter has died.

According to TMZ, the singer and reality star was found dead at his house in Lancaster, California.

He was 34 years old.

Police responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call that reported a male had drowned in the bathtub.

As of this time of writing, law enforcement has said there is no evidence of foul play.

Homicide detectives attended the scene as part of the procedure and reportedly came to the above conclusion.

This is still a developing story, so many unanswered questions remain about what led to Aaron's tragic death.

Earlier this week, Carter was pulled over by police after someone reported a car driving erratically and possibly driving under the influence.

At the time, it was revealed that Carter was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“When you do the right thing, you don’t get in trouble. Do the right thing, that’s what you do,” Carter wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

Carter was known as the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter.

Aaron was also a child star with hit songs “I Want Candy” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq.”

Aaron also appeared in House of Carters, an E! reality series that charted his siblings as they reunite in Los Angeles to revive their careers.

In 2009, he appeared on Dancing With the Stars, ultimately landing in fifth place.

Additional TV credits include Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, Seventh Heaven, and Lizzie McGuire.

The star had been open about his struggles, recently revealing he had voluntarily checked into an outpatient program of a rehab center because he wanted to regain custody of his son, Prince.

We extend our condolences to Aaron Carter's family and friends during this difficult time.

May Aaron Carter rest in peace.

