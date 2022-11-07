ABC Midseason Schedule: The Rookie on the Move, Milo Ventimiglia's The Company You Keep Premiere, & More!

ABC has announced its plans for midseason, and there's a big change on the horizon for The Rookie.

The hit procedural is moving to Tuesdays at 8 p.m., beginning January 3.

The move is huge because the series has spent the better part of its run on Sundays at 10 p.m.

It has commanded strong numbers in delayed viewing since the beginning, so ABC will be hoping some of those viewers will watch it live in the earlier slot.

The Rookie: Feds is moving to 9 p.m. on the night, meaning that we'll have two hours of The Rookie universe back-to-back.

Closing out the revamped Tuesday night is the Ramon Rodriguez drama series Will Trent.

“Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system,” according to an official synopsis.

“But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.”

New comedy series Not Dead Yet, starring Gina Rodriguez, will premiere in February.

"Nell Serrano (Rodriguez), a broke and newly single self-described disaster, [is] working to restart the life and career she left behind five years ago," the logline for the series premiering Wednesday, February 8 reads.

"When she lands the only job she can find – writing obituaries – Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source.”

Meanwhile, Milo Ventimiglia's This Is Us follow-up, The Company You Keep.

According to the official synopsis, “a night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who [is] unknowingly on a collision course professionally."

"While Charlie ramps up the 'family business' so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand – forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.”

Check out the list of midseason premiere dates for ABC below.

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

10:00 pm THE PARENT TEST (special series premiere )

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

8:00 pm The Rookie

9:00 pm The Rookie: Feds

10:00 pm WILL TRENT

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

9:00 pm Abbott Elementary

9:30 pm Home Economics

10 pm Big Sky: Deadly Trails

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

8:00 pm Celebrity Jeopardy! (temporary new night)

9:00 pm THE PARENT TEST (regular time period premiere)

10:00 pm The Chase (temporary new night)

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

8:00 pm Shark Tank

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

8:00 pm The Conners

8:30 pm The Goldbergs

MONDAY, JAN. 23

8:00 pm The Bachelor

10:00 pm The Good Doctor

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

8:30 pm NOT DEAD YET (special series premiere)

9:31 pm NOT DEAD YET (regular time period premiere)

10:00 PM A Million Little Things (final season)

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

7:00 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos

8:00 pm American Idol

10:00 pm THE COMPANY YOU KEEP

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

8:00 pm Station 19

9:00 pm Grey’s Anatomy

10:00 pm Alaska Daily

