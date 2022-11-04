Fate: The Winx Saga Canceled: Franchise Creator Planning Spinoff & Movie

Netflix officially pulled the plug on Fate: The Winx Saga after two seasons earlier this week.

However, the franchise may not be dead yet.

Winx franchise creator Iginio Straffi revealed this week that the Netflix cancellation "is for a bigger reason."

“Fate has been an exciting adventure, a great achievement, and a hit watched by millions globally, re-confirming the power of the Winx world,” Straffi shared on Instagram.

“I am working on many exciting Winx projects in the near future, some of which I take so much joy in sharing with you.”

One of those projects is a "brand new CG Winx animated series reboot," which is set to go into production soon.

The creator promises the show will "sweep you back to the Winx world."

If that wasn't enough Winx goodness, Straffi said that a "big budget Winx movie" is in the works.

“For all the love you have given to Winx, I am working hard hoping to bring you a top-quality movie where you can experience the Winx world, embracing once again all the core values of what this iconic brand has meant for you,” he wrote.

“Believing in yourself, empowerment, understanding true friendship, remembering the laugh out moments and of course enjoying the sparkling transformation times.”

Netflix's live-action Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld, where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

The series starred Abigail Cowen, Hannah Van Der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Paulina Chávez, Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, and Freddie Thorp.

Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Brandon Grace, Robert James-Collier, Ken Duken, Éanna Hardwicke, and Miranda Richardson also starred.

"This is not fun news to share, but Netflix have decided not to move forward with Season Three of Fate: The Winx Saga," showrunner Bryan Young said on Instagram earlier this week.

"This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season."

"It's a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same," the statement continued.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Do you think the franchise should continue?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.