FBI Unveils First Teaser for Maggie's Return

And just like that... Maggie is back!

CBS has dropped a first-look teaser for the next episodes of its trio of FBI universe series, including our first footage of Missy Peregrym back in action as Maggie.

As previously reported, FBI Season 5 Episode 7, airing Tuesday, November 15 at 8/7c.

"Maggie returns from medical leave in time to help the team investigate two homicides: a law student on track to attend the FBI Academy and a young man with possible gang ties," the logline for "Ready or Not," teases.

"Also, an inadvertent revelation from Maggie causes OA to worry that she is rushing back into the job too quickly."

If you watch FBI online, you know that Maggie was temporarily written out of the series at the end of FBI Season 4 due to Peregrym going on maternity leave.

Maggie was exposed to sarin gas, leaving her fate in the air, but thankfully, viewers already know Maggie will be back in the next episode.

Peregrym welcomed her daughter into the world on June 6, and the star revealed she wouldn't be back at work until September.

“FBI is starting up again in a couple weeks, but I will be returning to work in September,” the actress shared on Instagram.

“I’m relieved and grateful that I am afforded the space to bond with my family, to rest and heal and be a mother (which is harder than work!)."

"I understand this is a luxury, and I wish every mother/parent/caretaker had this too."

"Thank you for all the love, prayers and support from this community.”

Shantel VanSanten stepped in to assist the team as Nina. Her arc seemingly concluded on Sunday's special episode.

“We didn’t want to kill Nina off. She’s been an incredible addition to the show, and intertwining her story with Scola’s allows us to keep her character alive,” executive producer Rick Eid explained to TV Insider.

“It also gives Scola’s character another dimension; he’s now facing fatherhood on top of being an FBI Agent.”

Eid promised that fans will see Nina again soon.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

