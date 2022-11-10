George Clooney Prepping Good Night, And Good Luck Series Adaptation Eyed at AMC

Good Night, And Good Luck is getting the TV treatment at AMC.

A writers' room has been opened for the proposed TV spinoff of the 2005 movie directed by and starring George Clooney.

Jonathan Glatzer (Better Call Saul, Succession) is set as showrunner.

It's unclear at this stage whether the show is in contention for AMC or its streaming sibling AMC+.

The series is set to be an origin story "of the conflict centered around the newsmen and women who worked alongside Murrow amid a post-war climate of fear and hysteria," according to Deadline.

"It will follow Sy Steingartner, a young cameraman for Murrow’s See It Now, who is forced to juggle his admiration for Murrow with his own ambition."

Six episodes will be ordered if it goes to series, and Clooney will return to EP, alongside Glatzer.

“As a massive fan of the movie, I didn’t want to copy it, or just do a facsimile of it. So, we’ve expanded the world to show how the division and hysteria of the times seeped into every aspect of daily life,” said Jonathan Glatzer.

“I suppose it’s more of an origin story of where we are today.”

“AMC is known for intriguing, deep-rooted characters that leap off the screen and into the cultural zeitgeist. Sy Steingartner fits right in with AMC’s icons, and we are excited to develop the character and series,” added Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.

“We’re huge fans of Jonathan’s expert storytelling gifts, George and Grant’s producing prowess, Grant’s directing skills, and the vigorous talents of Mark, Todd and Jeff, and we’re elated to work with all in this new endeavor.”

AMC has been laser-focused on bringing new projects to life after the end of Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead, two of the flagship series.

The network recently launched Interview With the Vampire, and has an Orphan Black spinoff and various Walking Dead spinoffs on its slate for 2023.

