Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63

Irene Cara, best known for performing the iconic title tracks to the 1980s movies Fame and Flashdance, has died.

She was 63.

Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, revealed news of her death on the singer's Twitter account on Saturday morning.

"It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," Moose wrote in the statement.

"The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home."

"Irene's family has requested privacy as they process their grief."

"She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films."

"Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date," the statement continued.

“This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist,” Moose prefaced the statement.

“I can’t believe I’ve had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene."

"I’ll be reading each and every one of them and know she’ll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans.”

Irene won an Oscar and a Grammy for the smash hit song "Flashdance... What a Feeling."

Cara co-wrote the song from the hit 1983 movie Flashdance, and won a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance as well as an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

The singer also appeared in a string of series and movies, starring opposite Clint Eastwood and Tatum O'Neal.

Cara was born in 1959 in the Bronx, New York City, as the youngest of five children.

She started her career on Spanish-language TV, and subsequently appeared on-and-off Broadway musicals.

Fame propelled Irene to stardom in 1980 after she landed the role of Coco Hernandez and provided the vocals for the movie's title track.

Her performance earned her a Best Actress nomination at the 1981 Golden Globe Awards.

May Irene Cara rest in peace.

