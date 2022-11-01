Irreverent Trailer: Colin Donnell Poses as a Reverend in Peacock Drama

Colin Donnell is about to take on a very different role than before.

The Chicago Med and Arrow alum will headline Peacock dramedy Irreverent, which is set to premiere November 30.

All 10 episodes will be available on the premiere date.

"A criminal mediator from Chicago is forced to flee his life and everything he knows and hide out in a small Australian reef community in Far North Queensland posing as the new church Reverend," Peacock teases.

"Reverend Mackenzie Boyd (not his real name) has made a mess so bad he can never go home, but he’s going to need all his considerable street smarts to pull off posing as clergy - something he doesn’t know the first thing about."

"If he slips up, he’s dead and, after a lifetime of crime, doing good work is not something that comes naturally."

"But Mack finds himself in a small beach town, with no phone or internet, amongst a community that is filled with people desperate for connection and crying out for a leader."

"What at first seems like a perfect hiding place from the Chicago mob quickly becomes Mack’s home."

"But as he reluctantly settles into his new life, Chicago commences the hunt. The only way he will be able to stay off their radar will be to maintain the illusion that he is a Reverend."

"To do that though, Mack will have to appear to care. Trouble for Mack is, after all that pretending, it may just become a little bit real."

The cast also includes PJ Byrne (Big Little Lies, The Boys), Kylie Bracknell (I Met a Girl), Briallen Clarke (The Heights), Tegan Stimson (The Tailings), Ed Oxenbould (Better Watch Out), Wayne Blair (Firestarter), Russell Dykstra (Rake), Calen Tassone (Bassendream), and Jason Wilder (Love and Penguins).

“Irreverent is ultimately a story about the power and importance of community, and we hope that people feel the love and the belief with which the show was made," says showrunner, creator, and writer Paddy Macrae.

"Producing Irreverent has been a momentous undertaking, but it’s been endlessly rewarding too. The team and I feel deeply proud of the result and cannot wait to share it with the rest of the world.”

Check out the official trailer below and hit the comments below.

