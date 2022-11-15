John Aniston Dies: Days of Our Lives Cast Pay Tribute as Peacock Announces Final Episode as Victor Kiriakis

Fans of Peacock's Days of Our Lives will be able to say goodbye to Victor Kiriakis next month.

John Aniston, who has played the role since 1985, died last week.

News of his death was shared by his daughter Jennifer Aniston on Monday.

Peacock subsequently revealed that John's final episode as Victor will be available to stream Monday, December 26.

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of one of our own — our beloved and legendary cast member and dear friend, John Aniston," a statement from Peacock, obtained by TV Line reads.

"It is truly unimaginable to think he won’t be stepping foot on our set again, but it’s comforting to all of us to know that he is at rest and no longer in pain. John was one of the best — kind, smart, witty and incredibly talented."

"It is enormously fitting that he received the Emmy for Lifetime Achievement this past year. There is no question that all of us at Days will be mourning this great and profound loss."

"John was an icon, but even more so, he was a pillar of strength and unity for our Days of our Lives community," the statement adds.

"He, along with our Victor Kiriakis, will forever be in our hearts. Our love and support goes out to his family and all those who knew him.”

Kristian Alfonso shared a photo on Instagram of herself and John.

"Rest in Peace John 🙏🙏" the Hope actress shares.

"It was an Honor knowing you & working with you. Thank you for Always being so Kind & for Always making me laugh. XOXO You will be Greatly missed."

Eric Martsolf, who plays Victor's grandson Brady on the series, paid tribute via Instagram.

"I will miss this gentle giant so much," Eric wrote.

"He reminded me that 'work' can be 'play'; and we are so damn lucky to do what we do," he continued.

"Thank you Grandpa Vic for allowing me to play with you over the years💙."

