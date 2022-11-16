SEAL Team Season Finale Trailer: Bravo Team Says Goodbye to Clay

It's hard to believe it, but the season finale of SEAL Team is almost here.

Yes, SEAL Team Season 6 has been the shortest season to date, but it's been one of the most dramatic.

Paramount+ has shared an official teaser for SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 10, which looks like another emotionally charged installment.

The team was left in mortal danger at the end of SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 9, thanks to an RPG taking down the helicopter that was set to take them home to mourn the loss of their brother.

Thankfully, it looks like everyone makes it back to the U.S. alive.

The trailer shows Jason supporting Sonny by Clay's grave, which will surely be a tearjerker.

If you watch SEAL Team online, you know Clay was gunned down after trying to help a veteran.

It was a development that changed the fabric of the series forever, and will showcase a very different Bravo Team going forward.

On SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 9, we witnessed the heroes struggle, knowing they couldn't get home to process Clay's death.

With them now stuck in a dangerous situation, they'll have to communicate together like never before if they want to prevail.

There have been many questions about what will become of the Bravo Team, and with Ray vowing to retire, it's hard not to imagine where SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 10 will leave things.

The team has beat the odds on a myriad of occasions, but now, it looks like everything is catching up with them.

Paramount+ has not yet picked up SEAL Team Season 7, so there's no telling whether this will be the series finale.

We know that a movie was revealed earlier this year, but with the final two episodes of the season billed as a cinematic event, we're inclined to believe the actual movie might never materialize.

Alas, all we can do is wait until Paramount+ announces the series' fate.

Check out the teaser for the finale below, and be sure to tune in on Sunday when it drops.

Some moments change our lives forever. Head to @ParamountPlus this Sunday for the season finale of #SEALTeam pic.twitter.com/vWPylTyVV5 — SEAL Team (@SEALTeam_pplus) November 15, 2022

