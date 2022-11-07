Stranger Things Season 5 Premiere Title Revealed

Stranger Things has always been shrouded in secrecy, so forgive us for being surprised to learn the title of the final season premiere before production has even commenced.

As part of Netflix's annual Stranger Things Day celebration, details trickled out about Stranger Things Season 5.

The social media channels for the 1980s-set supernatural drama revealed that Stranger Things Season 5 Episode is titled ... "Chapter One: The Crawl."

Thanks to Stranger Things fans being some of the best sleuths on the internet, speculation is running rampant that the title is a nod to the classic Dungeons & Dragons scenario in which “heroes navigate a labyrinth environment/dungeon, battling various monsters, avoiding traps and solving puzzles.”

Dungeons and Dragons has been heavily present in the Stranger Things universe since the premiere, so it makes sense to include it in some capacity on the last-ever season.

The final season premiere is written by the Duffer Brothers, but fans have a lengthy wait for the last batch of episodes that will conclude the story.

Filming is not expected to get underway until 2023, which puts a return date in 2024 likely, but with the intensive post-production required to make Stranger Things look like one of the best shows on TV, it could be as late as 2025.

Matt and Ross Duffer have been open about the final season focusing on the characters we've grown to love over four seasons.

"We're doing our best to resist [adding new characters] for Season 5," Matt said in an interview with Indiewire earlier this year.

"We're trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters, I guess." Ross shared that bringing new characters into the story has to "give it the engine that is needed."

"Whenever we introduce a new character, we want to make sure that they're going to be an integral part of the narrative," he said.

"We've got a great cast of characters here, and actors, and any moment we're spending with a new character, we're taking time away from one of the other actors," Ross added.

Stranger Things has a habit of bringing new characters into the universe, only to kill them off.

While the original series is wrapping up a Stranger Things spinoff is in development.

What are your thoughts on the script tease?

Do you have any theories?

Hit the comments below.

