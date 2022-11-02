The Winchesters, Walker Independence Fail to Get Back Orders at The CW as Network Eyes More Cancellations

As the future of The CW remains in question, the network gave some bad news to its two freshman dramas this week.

Deadline reports that The Winchesters and Walker Independence will not be receiving backorders.

The decision is a shocker because a series tethered to two of the network's biggest shows would typically receive a back nine or, at the very least, a handful more episodes.

Nexstar was drafted in to shepherd the network earlier this year after joint owners Warner Bros. Discovery and Viacom elected to hand over ownership to the company.

Preceding that move, The CW canceled the bulk of its scripted programming.

The network went into the 2022-23 season with a few returning series, a handful of new additions, and some imported programming.

Earlier this year, it was announced that The Flash and Riverdale would be ending during this season.

Nancy Drew and Stargirl were both canceled last month, though it's been reported that both shows will get a conclusion.

Gotham Knights, All American, All American Homecoming, Kung Fu, Superman & Lois, and Walker's fates are all to be confirmed, but with the current cost-cutting measures in play, it's hard to imagine any of them being on the schedule next year.

Hopefully, all of the shows will have some closure because it would be a disservice to the fans who have invested years in them.

The CW gave several shows (Legacies, Charmed, and more) word that they might not be renewed earlier this year.

As a result, several of the shows ended with conclusions.

Nexstar aims to make The CW profitable in the next few years, and if Deadline's report is true, that means that programming will be much cheaper.

The CW, as we know it, is over.

It's unclear what the future holds, but it looks like we could be losing a wealth of shows.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.