Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 6 Episode 9

Did the 118 manage to help everyone?

On 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 9, the Santa Ana winds brought a variety of weirder-than-usual emergencies to the team.

Meanwhile, Bobby worried about his AA sponsor after hearing some bad news.

Elsewhere, Denny questioned Hen and Karen about his biological parents.

Chimney thought he found the perfect home, but how did Maddie feel about it?

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.