Watch All American Online: Season 5 Episode 6

Did Spencer and Jordan manage to get all the answers?

On All American Season 5 Episode 6, the pair struggled to bounce back following the events of the press conference.

Puzzled Jordan - All American Season 5 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Asher tried to capitalize on the unfortunate opportunity by swaying some new recruits with an assist from an unlikely source.

Elsewhere, Olivia was torn on how to publish her article.

All American Season 5 Episode 6 Quotes

Asher: I just feel a lot of pressure to deliver.
Jamie: You will. I'm sure of it.

What am I supposed to do? Just sit tight?

Olivia [to Billy]

All American Season 5 Episode 6

All American Season 5 Episode 6 Photos

