Watch All American Online: Season 5 Episode 6

Did Spencer and Jordan manage to get all the answers?

On All American Season 5 Episode 6, the pair struggled to bounce back following the events of the press conference.

Meanwhile, Asher tried to capitalize on the unfortunate opportunity by swaying some new recruits with an assist from an unlikely source.

Elsewhere, Olivia was torn on how to publish her article.

Use the video above to watch All American online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.