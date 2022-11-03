Watch Chucky Online: Season 2 Episode 5

Did the Good Chucky remain a hero?

On Chucky Season 2 Episode 5, Hulk Chucky set out to cause problems for him at the school.

Meanwhile, Nadine tried to help Lexy kick her drug habit.

Elsewhere, Glen tried to learn more about their past, but it meant confronting trauma.

Did Tiffany manage to prove to Meg that she was Jennifer Tilly?

Use the video above to watch Chucky online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.